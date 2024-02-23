KartRider Rush+ launches Season 24 with new karts, racers, circuits, and limited-time events

KartRider Rush+ launches new "Desert Journey" season

New racers include Aria, Desert Explorer Ethen and Silk Road Diz

You can score event goodies for a limited time

Nexon has announced an exciting new update for KartRider Rush+, letting players race through the desert in the new season titled "Desert Journey" within the kart racing game. In particular, Season 24 welcomes new racers to the fray, including Aria, Desert Explorer Ethen and Silk Road Diz.

In the latest update to KartRider Rush+, you can look forward to the new circuits Musty Mains (Desert), Sand Pit (Desert) and Skull Castle (Tomb). Meanwhile, new Karts include "Dark Knight Exemplar" and "White Knight Exemplar", fully decked with Acceleration 3.0 to help you preserve certain gauges during active Acceleration. Along with this, you can also try your hand at the new desert-themed karts Horus, Desert King, Graffiti, and Typhoon.

On the other hand, the "Desert Warm Up!" event will run until February 29th to help you score Search Light Balloon and Oret Headgear among other in-game goodies. You can also use your Adventure Coins to redeem Turbo Crystal, Typhoon (Legendary Speed Kart), Desert Explorer Title, and Mysterious Desert Frame until April 14th.

Can't wait to give the new season a test drive on the fresh tracks? If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading KartRider Rush+ on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official YouTube channel to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the new season's vibes and visuals.