Updated October 5, 2020: New entries

The auto-runner is one of the most enduring genres on the App Store.

We've been writing about this offshoot of the platformer since the early days of smartphone gaming, and while it's not quite as ubiquitous as it once was, we still see a steady stream of new entries every month.

When we talk about auto-runners, we talk about those games that involve a character or craft automatically moving through a world. All you need to do is to tap the screen to make it shift its alignment (often, but not always, a jump).

If that sounds a little vague, that's because the auto-runner has expanded to cover an awful lot of ground. There are still plenty of simplified platformers of course, but the following list contains a lot of mutations that don't strictly fit that description.

And if you're wondering why we're not calling this genre the endless runner any more, well, that's because there are plenty of games that do more than ask you to achieve a high score, and do in fact have an end.

Whatever the case, the following list is full of fun games that concern themselves with movement and simple controls.