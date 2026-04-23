Where Winds Meet sets the date for the final chapter of its massive Hexi expansion

Where Winds Meet's latest chapter of the massive Hexi expansion is almost here

You'll be able to jump in and play at the end of April

Explore a wide-open steppe map that shifts between seasons and a mysterious underwater city

When it comes to wuxia action on mobile, there are few, if any, that do it as big and as bold as Where Winds Meet. NetEase Games has combined visceral action with over-the-top fantastical exploration, not least in their ongoing Hexi expansion. And the final chapter of that bold series of expansions now has a release date!

So far, the Hexi expansion has taken you from the boundless deserts leading to the Silk Road, across snowcapped peaks bristling with fortresses to protect China's interior, and now beyond to the wide open steppes in Qinchaun's boundless grasslands.

Arriving April 30th, this latest instalment of the expansion promises to be just as visually stunning as the rest. The steppes themselves will shift between spring, summer, autumn and winter in time with your exploration, and you'll be able to explore them at a pace with the new mystic skill Idle Wind.

What a grass

Of course, it's not just open grasslands which you'll be exploring in Qinchuan. Three new stronghold challenges promise to test your mettle and offer exciting new areas to explore. All centred on the Sunken City Lake, a vast expanse of what was once a teeming metropolis now lying still beneath the water.

Not only that, but you'll take on a new boss, and a team-based PvP mode arriving alongside season three 'Seek Within'. All this, and the climax of the story and themes of homecoming that have dominated the Hexi expansion, which promises to come to a fascinating and engaging head in this final chapter.

If you're interested in jumping into Where Winds Meet, then don't forget we've got you covered with our top tips. Our Where Winds Meet weapons tier list and code list ensure that you're getting all the help and info that you need before diving into this wuxia adventure!