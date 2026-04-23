RF Online Next, the highly anticipated sci-fi MMORPG sequel, opens global pre-registration on iOS and Android

It's happening

RF Online Next opens global pre-registration on PC and mobile

Expands into interplanetary combat with Unreal Engine 5 visuals

New Biosuit system allows mid-combat class switching

If you're a fan of sci-fi MMORPGs, and honestly, who isn't? Then RF Online Next might just be the thing you didn't know you were waiting for. Netmarble has opened global pre-registration across PC and mobile, and if you've been keeping tabs on this one since G-STAR 2023, as I have, that's a pretty exciting development.

RF Online is one of those games that never quite went away, which is impressive for something that launched when YouTube was beginning to blow up. The original had 20 million players at its peak and only sunset its servers on December 31st, 2025. Next is the sequel that's been a long time coming, already out in Korea, Japan, and Taiwan, and now finally making its way to the rest of us.

The world is bigger this time, and I mean that literally. Where the original was confined to a single planet, Next opens things up into a full interplanetary setting with planetary warfare and realm versus realm battles on a scale the original couldn't really attempt. It's built on Unreal Engine 5, too, which shows.

The Biosuit system is probably the biggest mechanical change worth talking about. Rather than picking a class and committing to it, you've got six Biosuits to switch between mid-combat depending on what the fight needs.

MAUs are back for the mech enthusiasts (you know who you are), Launchers bring long-range pressure, and Animus summons add another mechanic when everything gets suitably messy. There's also a free-flight system for navigating altitude changes, which should make planetary exploration feel a bit less flat.

Pre-registering will net you a Rare Biosuit Summon Ticket, Rover summon tickets, and Combat Support Packages at launch. Sign up through the official website, and there's an Epic Rover Flora Summon Chest and extra progression items waiting on top of that.

And if sci-fi conflict is your thing while you wait, our list of the top sci-fi games on iOS is worth a look.