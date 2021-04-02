It's a game all about birds. Birds lay eggs. Eggs are very Eastery. Do you see what I'm getting at here?
If you wanted a more explicit Easter theme, there's always Angry Birds Seasons, but it's easy to forget how much extra polish Rovio applied in this slick sequel. Am I over-egging things if I suggest that Angry Birds 2 has been somewhat overlooked?
To many people, Easter is all about celebrating the new life and fertility of Spring. Which explains the whole fluffy bunny obsessions. Don't make me draw you a picture.
What better way to mark this than with a game about a regal rabbit? Okay, so Queen Rabbit or Mother Rabbit would perhaps have been a better fit. But no such mobile game exists, so this super-sharp adventure-puzzler will have to do.
Maybe a King Rabbit isn't enough for you. Maybe this is a job for... Super Bunny World.
What we have here is a retro platformer that calls to mind Sonic The Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros, but with a more modern autorunner style. Okay, so it's hardly the first mobile game to do so, but how many of the others feature the Easter mascot itself? Eggsactly.
We've just posted the review of this one, and it's arguably the worst game on the list. Still, I thought I'd add it to this feature, because eggs.
This is a perfectly playable and super-cute (if rather simple) take on the legendary Peggle. The main difference is that you're bouncing eggs off various vegetables and into a pan. Or microwave. Or egg cup.
Much like the eggs you will find hidden around your house on Easter Day, Clawbert has a bunch of eggs full of surprises, that you can get out of a claw machine using you claw skills. The game itself is very simple, but contains lots of cute eggs full of goodies, so it feels like an Easter fit.
Yeah Bunny is a bunny-themed platformer where you collect carrots and play as an adorable bunny, looking to explore a magical bunny wold. It's got 9 worlds to complete, lots of challenge, many things to avoid, and the ability to climb up walls and jump over dangers. It's a fun time.
Egg, Inc. is an idle factory game where you are creating tons and tons of eggs. Some of which are probably colored in at Easter Time. These eggs also can become magical, as you grow and upgrade your chickens in your farm, creating a new type of egg all together!
Egg, Inc. is one of those games likely to stay on you phone after Easter too.
If you want a pet rabbit but your parents never let you and you couldn't actually capture the Easter bunny, you can take care of Bu. Bu is a baby bunny, who grows up with you care. You can dress them up, take care of them, teach them and more. The graphics themselves are really adorable, which adds to general feel of this game.