Updated: Original list by Jon Mundy, Updated by Jupiter Hadley on April 2nd, 2021.

It's Easter, everyone's second favourite festive mash-up of pagan, Christian, and rampantly commercialised elements.

You've no doubt got something planned with the family over the coming days. Let's face it, there's going to be some dull patches that will need navigating with the utmost discretion.

With that in mind, we've compiled a list of mobile games to get you in the Easter spirit.

Okay, so it's basically a bunch of half-decent-to-good games with an egg or bunny theme. Look, I'm working on a Bank Holiday here. Cut me some slack.

