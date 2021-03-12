Which is the fairest mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena of them all?
Updated March 12th, 2021: New entries added
MOBAs (that's Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) are big business in the competitive online gaming space.
These highly tactical games combine the basic base-assaulting principles of real time strategy gameplay with the clicky combat and heroic abilities of an action RPG.
While this popular genre started out life on PC, it's since become massively popular on mobile. Some of these mobile MOBAs are clearly identifiable with their PC forbears, while others have streamlined the formula for portable play and spun it out into all new shapes.
Among this list of top mobile MOBAs, you'll find elements of card battling, some turn-based tactics, and even a little platforming. The mobile MOBA genre is basically wide open to interpretation, which makes it a pretty exciting place to be.
Supercell's influential game takes the MOBA and funnels movement along two set paths, with a little Hearthstone card battling magic for good measure. The results are brilliant, an surprisingly intuitive.
At first glance, Paladins Strike looks just like a traditional MOBA, with a familiar blend of zoomed-out team tactics. But here you get the kind of direct control of your hero that gives you more of an action game vibe.
We almost forgot Battle Bay, not because it isn't good, but because it's very different to other games on this list. It feels like an online third person action game, but there's definitely a MOBA vibe to its nautical manoeuvrings.
Take the Clash Royale form of mobile MOBA, flip it to a side-on view, and introduce a little Angry Birds-esque catapult physics for an extra tactile twang. That's Badland Brawl's entertaining contribution to the genre.
You wouldn't expect Gameloft to sit out the popular MOBA movement, but Heroes of Order & Chaos got in surprisingly early on mobile. It's a very accomplished effort too, with plenty of fresh content since release.
Riot has successfully managed to bring their popular PC MOBA over to the mobile realm. It's not simply a one-to-one port either, they have rebuilt the game from the game up with touch screen devices in mind and it works incredibly well. The game is still on course to release in the US but most other regions can join the fun now.