Updated March 12th, 2021: New entries added

MOBAs (that's Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) are big business in the competitive online gaming space.

These highly tactical games combine the basic base-assaulting principles of real time strategy gameplay with the clicky combat and heroic abilities of an action RPG.

While this popular genre started out life on PC, it's since become massively popular on mobile. Some of these mobile MOBAs are clearly identifiable with their PC forbears, while others have streamlined the formula for portable play and spun it out into all new shapes.

Among this list of top mobile MOBAs, you'll find elements of card battling, some turn-based tactics, and even a little platforming. The mobile MOBA genre is basically wide open to interpretation, which makes it a pretty exciting place to be.