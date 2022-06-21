Artery Gear: Fusion tier list and a reroll manual
| Artery Gear: Fusion
Be the very best in a universe where waifu meets mecha
Let’s just cut straight to the chase, Artery Gear: Fusion has a variety of game modes that put the characters’ prowess and viability to the test. As usual, in the Artery Gear: Fusion tier list, we will rank the capabilities of each “Artery Gear” based on their performance in PvE and PvP (Arena). Of course, for convenient viewing, we will group each character according to its elements (represented by red, green and blue). As with the latest norm of gacha games, infinity reroll is an option that allows players to spin on the beginner gacha (or whatever limited banner) until they get the most desired list of characters to give them an edge in their journey. To ensure each player gets to maximize their account, we will provide hot tips on which desirable “Artery Gear” players can add to their roster - this list will also strictly follow the CN’s server meta and draws opinions from CN players.
As with most lists like All Star Tower Defense tier list, or Honkai Railstar tier list, on the top of the hierarchy, we have the S tier - reserved for “Artery Gear at the top of their game, boasting superior strength and ability that one must invest in. Do also keep an eye out for some low rarity units in the tier list as they can trump even the shiniest SSR - a feature this game prided itself on.
1
Artery Gear: Fusion PvE tier list
2
Artery Gear: Fusion PvP tier list
3
Reroll guide - get set go!
As with its recent peers, Artery Gear Fusion presents newbies with an opportunity to reroll for a roster of desired characters, either by design or strength to catapult players to embark on a smooth sailing journey. Fret not, we will present a solution for dedicated players to end their dilemma.
Tapping on the “recruit” icon, players will be greeted by a dazzling “infinite reroll” banner, allowing them to attempt their luck endlessly within a finger’s reach, which is much appreciated from a player’s perspective. Players should aim for:
Highest priority characters:
- Ginga (5 star) - Absolutely vital for players to progress through high end difficulty bosses with the Red element as her skillset is the bane of their existence, goes well with Suriel
- Suriel (5 star) - Deadly team combination with Ginga to tackle the hardest PvE content
- Ruri (4 star) - A must have as the release of future units will make her a staple in a PvP team. Her forte is her ability to negate any elemental disadvantage and an extra turn to move
- Roko (3-star) - Her corrosion skill melts bosses in an instant, like acid dissolving organic matter
- Kanna (3-star) - Her valuable niche is to stall enemies by adding one additional skill cooldown to them. Comes in handy during tough battles but otherwise falls off
- Timy (3-star) - PvP only character and the newest star as she determines which team goes first, however, she will get power creeped in the future
However, one thing to note, the infinite banner DOES NOT contain Sirius and Alice, the highest reroll priority (for 5-star and 4-star character, respectively) that can seriously carry every newbie well into the late game content. Some players might fancy trying their luck at rerolling for seasonal banner characters, such as the ongoing Syurga banner. The caveat, however, is that rerolling this way is arduous. There are a few ways to do it:
Alt Account method
The traditional tried-and-tested method. This process involves the player creating multiple dummy gmail accounts, signing up and creating multiple in-game accounts. Hover over to the settings section to logout and start over with another dummy gmail account until you obtain the desired units.
The easiest and no-brainer strategy to bypass the hassle of downloading the enormous chunk of 4GB again. This is one method I love to use for many games. However, you might need another device to backup all the vital artery gear assets. However, it depends on the type of device you’re playing on, some without root or any modifications allow you to access the game files, while some do not.
- Once all the files are downloaded, close the game and go over to File Manager on your device
- Follow the directory and frisk: Android/data/com.bilibilien.artergygear
- Create a backup by copying the game files into another device such as a laptop. Do note, the data transfer speed can be quite slow. Alternatively, you could duplicate the folder on your phone and rename it. Remember to leave the original game files unaltered. For clarity, we will call it “the first files”.
- Login to the game as usual, sign in through a guest account as all data pertaining guest account is stored on the client side
- If you didn’t acquire the desired lineup, force the game to stop and erase the “the first files”
- This is the step where your duplicate files come in handy. Rename it back to com.bilibilien.artergygear
- Boot the app again and you’ll be greeted by a new guest account sign-in
This is achieved using emulators such as NoxPlayer, which comes with a Multi Instance manager that makes life easier. Technically, the number of instances that can appear on screen simultaneously is infinite and is only limited by your device’s performance
- Players can also opt to root their emulators to save time (All credits goes to YouTube user Halcyon#0001 for all the quirky magic)
- Download an emulator
- Install the game and its files on the selected emulator
- After the main page loads you are greeted with a rather cyberpunk-ish home screen, don’t log into anything, just exit the game and the emulator altogether
- Next, boot up the multi-instance manager, by default there’s only one “instance” in the list, create a duplicate instance. Keep the first “instance” untouched and reroll using the newly generated instances
Again, credits goes to Youtube user Halcyon for figuring out a much more time-efficient method by rooting the emulator and deleting the shared_pref folder through the software’s file manager
Enjoy
Link for rooted cloning method : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0W7QFUa3Mg
4
About the game
Despite its title screaming scientific mumbo jumbo vibes, Artery Gear Fusion certainly has nothing to do with biomedical science. Instead, it is a turn-based mobile RPG featuring Frame Arms-esque characters. It debuted in the CN region back in 2021 and was recently released on June 14th worldwide on Google Play Store and Apple Store. Its loveable cast of girls with big guns (literally) is the main selling point that pulled at the heartstrings of a vast audience of mecha lovers. It is also beloved for its incredible list of Quality of Life features aimed to ease the grind. In the visual department, the game does stick out too, with fluid character animations (for movement and their ultimate attacks).