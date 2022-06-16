5 new mobile games to try this week - June 16, 2022
Fresh mobile picks you should give a go this week
Who doesn't love new games? We certainly do - there's just something about the exhilaration of a new title you can't wait to dive into, as the loading screen pops up and you enter a brave new world.
Of course, new mobile games are a dime a dozen these days, and who has the time to scour the iPhone, iPad and/or Android stores to catch the latest title that drops? This is exactly why we've gathered a quick list of 5 new mobile games you should try this week, from undiscovered indie gems to high-profile AAA masterpieces.
Let's get on with it!
1
Ocean - The place in your heart
Out now on iOS and Android, this relaxing idle aquarium game lets players grow and build their own underwater environment as they follow the tale of Luna and her deep-sea friends. There are more than a hundred companions to collect, which include everything from giant squids to colourful clownfish.
Players will also be able to ride whales and sea turtles, or simply watch as the anemones and corals thrive across the vast expanse of neverending blue.
2
Artery Gear: Fusion
This highly anticipated JRPG puts players in the shoes of a Commander in charge of an army of mecha-enhanced girls called Artery Gear. Players will have to strategise the best combat tactics to use to fight against the Puppet Masters threatening to destroy what's left of a dying human race.
The gacha game features a post-apocalyptic narrative and a wide variety of mech-girls to collect, each with its own unique skills, classes and abilities. And for players in need of a quick breather from all the fighting, there's also a Mothership feature where Artery Gears can lounge around and build bonds during their off-time.
3
Dadish 3
The third instalment in the popular Dadish series welcomes the titular father back with a new adventure, this time to save his little ones from an unpleasant fate at a soup factory. Players will jump across platforms, go on a piggyback ride with Momato, take down bosses and save the day across a colourful pixelated world.
The game features 50 levels and collectable stars, as well as secrets that players can unlock for extra surprises as they progress through the game.
4
Poinpy
Out now exclusively for Netflix members, Poinpy lets players make fruit juices and feed them to a hungry (yet adorable) beast. The vertical climber features lovely visuals and engaging gameplay as expected from the creator of the hit game Downwell.
Poinpy also boasts unlockable abilities and an intuitive one-handed control system where players simply have to swipe down and tap to bounce around their screen. There's also an unlockable endless mode for those who are looking for an extra challenge after clearing the game.
5
Abandon Ship
Players will have to make difficult choices that have lasting consequences in Abandon Ship, as they dabble in piracy and try to survive the life of a hunted Captain. Enemy vessels need to be taken down and fortifications need to be built across an environment inspired by classic Naval Oil Paintings.
The game also features themed areas like ghost ships and cannibal-infested regions, as well as weather and environmental conditions that have a huge impact on naval battles. Players will also be able to upgrade their vessels with diverse weapons and more.