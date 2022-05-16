Artery Gear: Fusion launches global pre-registration sign-ups with tons of milestone rewards

Artery Gear: Fusion is now open for pre-registration for users across the globe, letting players dive into a post-apocalyptic world with mecha girls in an anime-themed RPG. Players will step into the shoes of a commander leading their own mecha-girl army - female warriors equipped with cybernetic armour called "Artery Gear".

The turn-based RPG boasts stunning character art and a gripping story about humankind's resilience during the chaotic "puppet war". Pre-registration for the game is currently underway on the official website, with milestone rewards depending on the number of players who sign-up for the upcoming title. Rewards include Forging Element Crystal x 540 and Mousse XL x 1 once 50,000 pre-registration sign-ups are reached, as well as Cherry Cake, Backup Energy, Intermediate Decoder Chip, Fund x 30000, Super Type-I Chip T3, and so much more.

Once sign-ups surpass the 300,000 milestone, players will receive Nio Skin Passing Star, while hitting 500k pre-registrations will reward everyone with SSR AG for free - and with unlimited resets at that. This means that you can keep drawing and switching your gacha result as many times as you like until you finally nab that character you're eyeing and add it to your collection.

If you're keen on getting first dibs on the action-packed title as soon as it launches, you can pre-register for Artery Gear: Fusion on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can visit the official website for more info on the lore, or join the community of followers over on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments as well.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 25 best RPGs for Android phones and tablets?