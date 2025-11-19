Art of Flora is now available to pre-order, bringing 110 new botanical puzzles in early 2026

The successor to Art of Fauna is here

Art of Flora builds on Art of Fauna’s accessible puzzle design with 110 new botanical illustrations

New features include artist bios, regional notes, refined mechanics, and a Kids Mode

Art of Fauna continues to grow too, with a new puzzle pack next week

If Art of Fauna’s gentle, art-restoring puzzles were your thing, you’ll be happy to hear its botanical sibling is on the way. Art of Flora has been officially unveiled, pre-orders are now live, and the full release is set for March 2026, essentially a whole new gallery wing, just with plants instead of animals.

Flora builds off Fauna’s foundations, so plenty will feel familiar. The accessibility focus is still intact, the illustrations once again draw from gorgeous 16th-19th century natural history books, and the overall flow keeps that same quiet, meditative feel. It’s not repeating the formula so much as shifting the spotlight toward flora instead of fauna.

This time, you’re getting 110 puzzles across five regions, from Western European forests to Madagascar, each one paired with notes about the plants’ origins and profiles of artists like Marianne North and Pierre-Joseph Redouté. It has the vibe of wandering through a curated exhibition, only you’re piecing it together yourself.

There’s also a new Kids Mode to help younger puzzlers along (and yes, it’s coming to Fauna too). The underlying mechanics have been refined as well, tightening things up without disturbing the laid-back pacing. And behind it all, the charitable aspect continues: 20% of all revenue will once again be donated.

If you’ve been following Art of Fauna, or read our review and fell for its quiet charm, Flora feels like a natural follow-up. Fauna itself hasn’t stopped growing either, with a brand-new puzzle pack arriving next week. It’s also up for Game of the Year in our very own Pocket Gamer Awards, so if you’ve got favourites of your own, there are 20 categories to vote in while you’re there.

Art of Flora is available to pre-order now, with the full launch landing on March 19th, 2026. And if you want something to keep the cosy-puzzle corner of your brain occupied until then, our list of the best puzzle games on iOS is a good place to start!