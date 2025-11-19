Dawnmaker brings the light to mobile as pre-registration opens for this eco-restoring hex builder

Light 'em up

Dawnmaker, the sunlight-restoring strategy citybuilder, is now in pre-reg

Bring light back to the world with this fusion of citybuilder, deckbuilder and strategy

Unlock new buildings and cards as you piece together the past of the smog-covered empire

Those of you who check in with us frequently will probably recall the rather interesting Dawnmaker. A hex builder strategy all about restoring light to the world, it was taking sign-ups for the mobile beta. But now, it seems to be full steam ahead for a mobile release as Dawnmaker launches pre-registration!

As you might expect by the name, Dawnmaker is all about restoring light to a dark world. Think of it like a mix of Kingdomino and Frostpunk, as you'll need to restore a network of enormous towers that spread sunlight around a world covered in smog. You can only build where the light touches, so you'll need to optimise your city to keep spreading further.

The more your city grows, the more cards you'll be dealt (literally) and the more buildings you'll unlock. The key here is optimisation, as it'll be all too easy to find yourself stagnating once more if you don't ensure that the light keeps shining.

Every dawn's a new day

As you cut through the Smog, you'll also discover new remnants of the old Empire to recover. And again, if that doesn't give at least some flashbacks to Frostpunk, I don't know what will. But gameplay-wise, this is still very much on the tabletop or Kingdomino side of the equation.

What that means is that when Dawnmaker hits app stores come its projected release in December, you won't need to worry about the frantic pace of resource management you may find in other city builders. Instead, you can sit back, relax(?) and instead focus on slowly growing your new world with Dawnmaker.

