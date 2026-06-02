Skeletor: Until Next Time offers an 80s-infused take on the endless runner format

Skeletor: Until Next Time brings the famed 80s villain to mobile

Run through Snake Mountain and escape the clutches of pursuing heroes

Play as different villains like Evil-Lyn and Beast Man

Later this month, He-Man, the iconic 80s toy hero, will finally return to theatres with the release of Masters of the Universe. And, unsurprisingly, franchise owners Mattel are eager to promote it in new and interesting ways. Case in point is their first-ever self-published mobile game, Skeletor: Until Next Time!

Skeletor: Until Next Time is available now on iOS and Android, and sees you taking on the role of the campy He-Man villain as he, well, runs for it. You'll slide, jump, summon power-ups and make your way through Snake Mountain in this new endless runner inspired by the classic cartoon series.

By the power of Grayskull!

Skeletor: Until Next Time will also see you playing as other iconic villains of the He-Man franchise such as Beast Man and Evil-Lyn, all while facing off against He-Man's allies whose own abilities will make your run that much more difficult.

And believe it or not, Until Next Time is also trying to evoke a very old (and slightly dated) meme of Skeletor with that name and marketing. Fortunately, the actual gameplay looks to be quite solid, and plays into the endless runner conventions without experimenting for its own sake.

At the same time, like Masters of the Universe itself, I'm quite curious as to who Mattel are hoping to appeal to. For modern audiences, He-Man is before their time. But who knows? Maybe the simple, retro appeal of those colourful 80s villains and the ever-popular endless runner format will make Skeletor: Until Next Time a fan-favourite if nothing else.

If you find yourself looking to try out more endless runners, then you're lucky we've already got you covered! Take a look at our list of the best endless runners for Android and find out what our favourite picks of the genre are that you can play right now!