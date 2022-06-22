Art of Fighting 3, the classic 2D fighting game from SNK, launches as part of the ACA NeoGeo collection

It’s a new week, so of course, it’s a new ACA NeoGeo Arcade Library release. This time we’re headed back to the ring for another classic fighting game; Art of Fighting 3. This one launched all the way back in 1996 and included a bunch of never-before-seen mechanics within that era of fighting games. While it never took off as hard as a few of the other releases around then, this is still a 2D fighter that’s remembered pretty fondly amongst fighting game veterans.

After releasing two of the most legendary fighting games of all time throughout the past few months, Samurai Shodown and KoF ‘95, a bit of a sleeper hit of the genre is a welcome change of pace. With all of the fighting game options the ACA Library has brought us, it’s nice to see a wide variety of choices for modern players to get their hands on to appreciate a different era of gaming.

And that sleeper hit is Art of Fighting 3, a simplistic but tightly constructed 2D fighting game that features a large variety of characters, all hard to nail down in one thematic sense. But, regardless of if you’re looking for a zoner or a rushdown-oriented character, there are choices for all of the usual archetypes here. This ACA release also features some modern quality of life features much like every other ACA title, things like save states, online multiplayer, and more.

So, if you’re looking to step back in time and appreciate the older games that inspired the titles we all know and love today, the ACA NeoGeo Library is perfect for you, and you can peruse all of the available titles on their website. If you’re wanting to give Art of Fighting 3 a shot and see what made it so unique for its time, you can check it out for only $3.99 on the App Store and Google Play.