Tower of God: New World adds new SSR+ character Rak in latest update

Netmarble has just rolled out a fresh update for their popular collectible card RPG, Tower of God: New World. The latest patch, like its predecessors, brings a brand new teammate as well as some limited-time events to the fray.

Tower of God: New World’s latest update brings SSR+ [Awakened] Rak to the RPG, as a new Red element, Tank, and Fisherman. He’s a pretty destructive character thanks to his scaly crocodile skin that is further strengthened with a layer of rocks. Rak comes with an arsenal of skills such as Stone Shield and Stone Prison that make him a force to be reckoned with.

In addition to the new teammate, the patch has also expanded the main storyline with Act 8-1 – Prey: The Untrustworthy Room. This chapter focuses on a heated showdown between Viole and Mule Love, offering insights into the goals of the Regulars. Completing this story segment will offer you ten Normal Summon Tickets.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. Three limited-time events have also been introduced, which will run until May 8th. In Stage Race Event, you’ll take on other players to see who can finish levels as quickly as possible, with the victor receiving Suspendiums and Growth Resources.

The Khun Khun Arcade Minigame Fish Slapping Dance event is a great way to earn Normal Summon Tickets and Growth Resource Selection Chests simply by completing all the objectives. The new character Rak gets a Trial Event that lets you test him out for three days while also getting your hands on Normal Summon Tickets and Master Keys.

Finally, if you're new to the game, then do take advantage of the Welcome Growth Mission Event that is meant specifically for newbies. A few special events will be available for a week and will grant multiple teammates including SSR+ Evan, Karaka, Viole and SSR Bam, Khun Aguero Agnes, as well as Normal Summon Tickets on completion.

