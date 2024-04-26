Azur Lane introduces new shipgirls via the Heart-Linking Harmony event

Meet 7 new ship girls

Azur Lane has announced its newest event, the “Heart-Linking Harmony” event. Heart-Linking Harmony introduces new μ shipgirls, including several that are Super Rare. Additionally, now, through the end of the event, you can gain access to eight new skins in the game shop.

Throughout the limited-time event, which runs through May 8th, you can participate in stages to earn PT. You can then exchange your PT for exclusive prizes like Super Rare μ shipgirl, Prinz Eugen μ and Elite μ shipgirl, Le Téméraire μ.

Seven new shipgirls are joining the game, including three Super Rare ones: Formidable μ, Prinz Eugen μ, and Noshiro. For the duration of Heart-Linking Harmony, Formidable μ and Noshiro μ, as well as Elite shipgirls Kongou μ and Boise μ, will have increased drop rates via the Limited Construction Pool. However, Prinz Eugen μ will only be available at a regular rate.

In addition, Elite μ shipgirl, Le Téméraire μ will also be available as a milestone reward if you gain enough PT. You can also claim Elite shipgirl, Shinano-chan for free just by participating in the event.

Along with the event, Azur Lane is bringing back the Muse system. To round out the affair, eight new skins are being added to the in-game shop, including the Lover's Heart Flutters On Duty for Formidable μ. You can rent skins for Formidable μ, Prinz Eugen μ, and Kongou μ during the event by spending outfit vouchers. Further, you can nab tons of rewards like 2024 Gems and 20 Wisdom Cubes via the Lavish Lucky Boombox.

Azur Lane is part RPG, part 2D shooter game in which you control various ships. The title boasts a gorgeous anime art style. The game is currently available for download via the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about the game and keep up with all the latest news, follow Azur Lane on X (Twitter), Facebook, Discord, or Instagram, or visit its official website.