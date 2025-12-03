Armored Frontline: Warzone is a new entry in the tank combat genre that's coming to mobile soon

Rev those engines!

Need an alternative to World of Tanks? Armored Frontline: Warzone may provide

This new entry in the niche but popular genre of tank combat is coming to global launch

A new teaser trailer marks the start of a suite of new videos to show off what we can expect

Armoured combat is one of the age-old pleasures of gamers everywhere. Which is probably good, it's constrained to gaming, because being cooped up in a metal box sandwiched between a big gun and engine sounds like no fun at all. Certainly, nowhere near as fun as the upcoming Armored Frontline: Warzone, anyway!

Having been teased in some markets for a while, Armored Frontline: Warzone is set to finally hit global launch, bringing fast-paced tank-tread combat to mobile. It sees you jumping behind the wheel of a variety of tanks and other armoured vehicles to destroy your opponents.

Of course, Armored Frontline: Warzone is rolling out onto a battlefield already dominated by two main entries, World of Tanks: Blitz (codes here) and War Thunder Mobile (ooh, codes too!). On mobile, especially, these two offer their own specific ports. So can it compete?

Engine block cracked

My judgment is: maybe. Armored Frontline: Warzone hasn't unveiled much of what we can expect yet by way of demos or gameplay footage. But that's set to change, as their new teaser trailer (shown above) is part of a new rollout of videos that'll give some of you more sceptical players a look at what it offers.

At the same time, I think AF would find it hard to compete with the (let's be honest) history-obsessed crowd that gravitates to War Thunder and World of Tanks. Will a more arcadey experience be the winning move? Or can they compete with the history buffs magnet?

Either way, I'd say keep your hazards on and keep an eye on Armored Frontline: Warzone.

In any case, if you want to keep Ahead of the Game it can seem impossible to keep up with all the great releases coming to mobile. But we've got you covered, so why not check out our feature of the same name, as this week, Catherine digs into the upcoming Girls Frontline: Fire Control.