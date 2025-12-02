Ahead of the Game - Girls' Frontline: Fire Control pits T-Doll against T-Doll across a beginner-friendly shooter

Fan the flames of battle in style

Collect and customise T-Dolls and fight to be the last one standing

Auto-aim assist and beginner-friendly controls

Now in regional soft launch

It's all about T-Dolls taking down fellow T-Dolls in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

Gacha fatigue is a real thing, and if you've ever felt like you've been pulling the same ol' waifus from the summons pool over and over again, you're not alone. While the appeal of the waifu will never really go away, sometimes, it's nice to take a break from it all - which is why Girls' Frontline: Fire Control is the perfect palate cleanser if you're looking to get a bite of something new.

Essentially, it foregoes the franchise's strategy RPG format in favour of a 5v5 shooter. It still spices up your average battle royale though, mainly because the T-Dolls you'll be deploying onto the battlefield just look so darn cool.

Sure, they're still waifus, but you'll be unleashing their awesome skills in third-person this time around. And it doesn't have to be rocket science either - from the get-go, you'll be asked about your shooting preference, so you can easily auto-aim and lock on to your targets should you so wish.

This beginner-friendly option is a godsend for newbie little me, because for someone who's always found battle royales intimidating, I don't have to worry about my lack of experience here. Plus, there's a nifty tactical chip system that lets me customise my T-Dolls' builds too, which, to me, adds that RPG-esque feel back into the franchise but with a more action-packed twist.

Suffice it to say that it's definitely got my interest piqued - and since I've always been shooter-averse, that's a pretty huge deal.

So, how do you play Girls' Frontline: Fire Control?

It's currently in regional soft launch in Southeast Asia excluding Vietnam , with a whole bunch of launch goodies up for grabs for early adopters.

The first 50,000 players, for instance, can grab some freebies with the "GFLFIRECONTROL" redeem code, and if you're quick enough, you can join the Follow and Share event on Facebook - you might just be one of ten winners who'll snag an exclusive launch gift if Lady Luck is on your side!