Armored Frontline: Warzone is a tank battler that has opened global pre-registration ahead of launch

Loads of pre-reg and milestone rewards up for grabs

Valofe has opened global pre-registration for Armored Frontline: Warzone

Unlock tanks, currency, and upgrade materials

Additional rewards available for hitting various milestones

Armoured combat has been a thing for long enough that most of us know the rhythm by heart. Big machines, heavy firepower, careful positioning, and the satisfaction of outplaying someone with a better angle rather than faster reflexes. Valofe is clearly betting there’s still room for more of that, with Armored Frontline: Warzone opening global pre-registration ahead of its eventual launch.

While we’re still light on concrete gameplay details, Valofe is at least making a decent first impression by dangling a fairly hefty starter bundle. Signing up early nets you a pile of Silver Coins, fragments for vehicles like the T-90, character fragments, supply items, and a BMP-1 to get you rolling once servers go live.

There’s also a community angle baked into the rollout. A milestone event tracks how many commanders sign up globally, unlocking additional rewards for everyone as those numbers climb. Hit 20,000 recruits, and the whole player base walks away with a PHZ-89 tank, alongside a string of smaller bonuses along the way.

The studio is also running a small giveaway alongside all this, with 20 randomly selected pre-registered players picking up coupon vouchers packed with mystery items. It’s not a massive sweepstake, but hey, it fits the tone of a launch that’s already packed with a ton of goodies.

What Armored Frontline: Warzone will actually look and feel like is still an open question. The tank combat space on mobile isn’t exactly empty, with heavyweights like World of Tanks Blitz and War Thunder Mobile setting expectations pretty high. That means Valofe will need more than generous pre-registration rewards to stand out once we get our hands on it.

For now, though, this is very much the calm before the storm. If you’re already keeping an eye on Armored Frontline: Warzone, pre-registration is open worldwide.

And if this announcement has you itching for some tracked vehicles and heavy shells right now, our list of the best tank games on iOS has a few solid places to start while you wait.