Red Dead Redemption is now out on Netflix as it completes its range ride onto mobile

Yeehaw

Red Dead Redemption has completed its move to mobile with its launch on Netflix

Subscribers can play it entirely free if they have access to Netflix Games

Ride the range, shoot baddies and enjoy the life of a (sort of) cowboy

Having just launched on iOS and Android, Rockstar's iconic wild west action-adventure shooter Red Dead Redemption is already making waves. But what's better than being able to play one of the best releases of the past 20 years in the palm of your hand? How about being able to play it for free? Well, sort of.

Yes, subscribers to Netflix can now access Red Dead Redemption on mobile as part of their subscription. By now, you won't need an introduction to Red Dead Redemption, but suffice it to say that for something priced $39.99 on other platforms to be (effectively) free is a pretty good deal.

Red Dead Redemption comes jam-packed with all content from its most definitive edition (excluding multiplayer). Including the Undead Nightmare DLC, which adds a brand-new mini-campaign to the world of Red Dead Redemption. So rest assured, you won't run out of wild west action on mobile anytime soon.

Premium, dude, premium!

There's not much else to say we haven't already said about Red Dead Redemption for mobile. But I think it's well worth considering this moment as a possible sea change for our humble platform, at least as far as the console>PC>mobile pipeline is concerned.

After all, not only do we have the question of how well a fully priced ($39.99!) console-type release will do, but also whether it being on Netflix will affect interest in their gaming services. Will it get more people in? Or will folks still overlook it? Well, cliche aside, only time will tell.

