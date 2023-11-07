Archeland codes to redeem (November 2023)
If you want to claim the latest Archeland codes, then today's article is exactly what you've been looking for. We will cover all the available codes released for the game thus far, so you can claim them all for tons of free rewards.
In Archeland, you have a beautiful anime RPG with outstanding CGI, and it's an absolute delight to play. With its unique character designs and catchy play style, it's easy to see where the appeal of the game comes from. At the moment, the game has not been released globally, so if you're eager to play it, you can check out the Korean version of the game to get accustomed to its mechanics and characters.
Active Archeland codes
- At the moment, there are no active codes.
Expired codes
- ARCHELAND4U
- GOTOARCHELAND
- ARCHELAND777
- 1STMONTH
How to redeem codes in ArchelandIn order to claim the active codes, simply follow the steps below.
- Step 1: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Tap on the Exchange button.
- Step 3: Type in your code and hit the blue Check button.
- Step 4: Head over to the Mail option in the upper right and redeem the reward.
That's all - don't forget to redeem the exchange codes before they expire!