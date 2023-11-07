Archeland codes to redeem (November 2023)

- Checked for new codes

If you want to claim the latest Archeland codes, then today's article is exactly what you've been looking for. We will cover all the available codes released for the game thus far, so you can claim them all for tons of free rewards.

In Archeland, you have a beautiful anime RPG with outstanding CGI, and it's an absolute delight to play. With its unique character designs and catchy play style, it's easy to see where the appeal of the game comes from. At the moment, the game has not been released globally, so if you're eager to play it, you can check out the Korean version of the game to get accustomed to its mechanics and characters.

Active Archeland codes

At the moment, there are no active codes.

Expired codes

ARCHELAND4U

GOTOARCHELAND

ARCHELAND777

1STMONTH

How to redeem codes in Archeland

Step 1 : Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your profile icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Exchange button.

: Tap on the Exchange button. Step 3 : Type in your code and hit the blue Check button.

: Type in your code and hit the blue Check button. Step 4: Head over to the Mail option in the upper right and redeem the reward.

In order to claim the active codes, simply follow the steps below.

That's all - don't forget to redeem the exchange codes before they expire!

How to get more Archeland codes

Usually, we can find more Archeland codes on the game's official social media accounts, but also on their Discord server. Once the game is globally available, we'll probably have a lot of new codes released too. However, you won't have to scroll through all the social media posts to find the codes because we're adding all the latest codes that release to this list, so you can just save this page and check back often! Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena