Brave Nine coupon codes (November 2023)
| Brave Nine
Do you want to claim the latest Brave Nine coupon codes? Then look no further, because we've got an updated list of codes you can claim right now for a lot of useful rewards that will help you get stronger.
In the beautiful world of Brave Nine, players can summon powerful mercenaries to lend them a hand in protecting the realm and fending off the evils lurking about in the Night World. The game offers plenty of classical RPG features, which are only enhanced by stunning graphics and animations. If you love a good tactical RPG, then this is clearly the game for you.
If you love getting freebies, you can use our list of Blade Idle coupon codes, Eversoul codes, codes for Eatventure and many others that we are regularly updating.
Active Brave Nine codesHere is a list of all the active codes in Brave Nine. Make sure you claim them soon because they aren't available for a long time.
- Sadly, all Brave nine codes have expired. Come back later for new codes.
Expired codes
- NewMythic
- 6thanniversary
- EXORCIST0216
- TEMPLAR0216
- HAPPY2023
- 88R30225
- HRM50325
- A4LA0210
- ZFYA0301
- GVKV0202
- THREETEMPLARS
- ETEM0205
- 2023STORY
- ZX5S0118
- NEWLEGEND
- LUNARNEWYEAR
- NICESUMMER
- HELLO2022
- HAPPYFALL
- GOODBYESUMMER
- YUMYUM
- SUMMERISLAND2021
- LEGEND
- IWANTYOU
- HAPPYSUMMER
- 3RDANNIVERSARY
How to redeem the codes in Brave NineIn order to redeem the codes mentioned above, simply follow the steps below based on what type of device you're using. For Android players, the code redemption option is in the game, while iOS users can only redeem them by following the official link.
First method
- Step 1: Select the News icon at the bottom of the screen
- Step 2: Tap on the BraveNine Story Coupon option.
- Step 3: Type in your code and then tap on the Submit button.
Second method
- Step 1: Head over to the official Brave Nine coupon redemption page.
- Step 2: Select your server and type in your nickname, then tap Confirm.
- Step 3: Type in the coupon code and click on the Submit button
That's it! The rewards for the active codes will be automatically sent to your account.
How to get more coupon codes in Brave NineIn order to get more codes, you can check the game's social media accounts, because that's where new codes usually appear. Or, you can just save this page and check it back often because we're adding new codes as soon as they are released. Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena
Blade Idle coupon codes (November 2023)