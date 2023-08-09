Archeland tier list and a reroll guide

You might find yourself wondering, who are the best characters in Archeland or what would be a complete Archeland tier list. Well, we've done what we best do and compiled a complete tier list for the game, where we listed all of its characters and the reasons why they're top-tier. All you have to do is hop into the game, summon and reroll until you get them, and then start enjoying this masterpiece of a game!

Playing characters that have a powerful kit all throughout the game will greatly help with clearing the content and dealing with enemies, but that's not all. Once you acquire one of the top-tier characters, you can safely invest all of your resources into upgrading them, because they will not only be viable in the early game but also in the late game.

The best characters in Archeland

When considering who the best characters are in Archeland, you want to take into account their power at the very start, without lots of upgrades, and then their end-game potential. Most of the characters can seem like they're exceptional at the beginning, but they will not scale well no matter what you will do, as is the case with Capet.

Therefore, we're going to talk about the characters' skills and what makes them stand out even when dealing with tougher opponents, so let's not waste another second and check the actual Archeland tier list below!

Feel free to use the quick links below to check the tier you're interested in!

