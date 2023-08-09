Archeland tier list and a reroll guide
You might find yourself wondering, who are the best characters in Archeland or what would be a complete Archeland tier list. Well, we've done what we best do and compiled a complete tier list for the game, where we listed all of its characters and the reasons why they're top-tier. All you have to do is hop into the game, summon and reroll until you get them, and then start enjoying this masterpiece of a game!
Playing characters that have a powerful kit all throughout the game will greatly help with clearing the content and dealing with enemies, but that's not all. Once you acquire one of the top-tier characters, you can safely invest all of your resources into upgrading them, because they will not only be viable in the early game but also in the late game.
The best characters in ArchelandWhen considering who the best characters are in Archeland, you want to take into account their power at the very start, without lots of upgrades, and then their end-game potential. Most of the characters can seem like they're exceptional at the beginning, but they will not scale well no matter what you will do, as is the case with Capet.
Therefore, we're going to talk about the characters' skills and what makes them stand out even when dealing with tougher opponents, so let's not waste another second and check the actual Archeland tier list below!
Feel free to use the quick links below to check the tier you're interested in!
S+ Tier | S Tier | A Tier | B Tier | C Tier
1
S+ tier
Here are the absolute best characters in Archeland at the moment. You can safely upgrade them and use them for any and all content of the game, including both PvE and PvP.
- Charlotte
- Claphare
- Semi
- Atum
- Catherine
- Gabriel
- Lina
- Sieghard
- Susie and Susan
- Valak
Claphare
She is, hands-down, the best healer in the game at the moment. She's a Light Priest with the ability to buff allies' Magic Attack with her passive, but also removes debuffs from allies and increases their defense.
Susie & Susan
Susie & Susan is a powerful Mage duo who can inflict a large number of debuffs on the opponent, while at the same time buffing their own Magic Attack and Magic Defense. For a game, they are very powerful and not as squishy as one might expect.
Gabriel
She is a tank who scales well with HP and other defensive stats, who can also grant allies reduced Magic Damage taken. When deployed as a Leader, she has the activation requirement to deploy an Assassin and a Mage, which means she can be top-tier, but only with the right team.
2
S tier
While they're not at the very top of the tier list, these characters are very solid and can be used for clearing any content. We recommend using them if you cannot get any of the higher-tier characters since they are very powerful and reliable.
- Alicia IV
- Avia
- Clarice
- Irina
- Enjard
- Erica
- Ibn Attar
- Hazel
- Lohanes
- Cyril of Thunder
- Michael
- Nola
- Richard
- Gin
- Zelvi
- Ygg
- Zeilbynat
Avia
Has amazing healing ability and is fairly easy to upgrade. She prioritises targets with the lowest HP and clears debuffs extremely well. With her Power of Sealing passive, she also has a chance to inflict Silence upon enemies each time she attacks.
Enjard
She's a good, reliable SR tank, who shreds enemy armor and even restores HP to allies. She's quite an offensive tank too, whose skills are almost on par with Gabriel's in terms of buffs that she provides.
Erica
As a Ranger, Erica's kit relies on her attack speed and raw damage output. She can reduce the enemy's attack and can gain Physical and Magic Defense Penetration, allowing her to shred through the enemy front line.
3
A tier
You can safely use the characters in this tier all the way into the end game, but some of them will be outperformed depending on the opponent. You'll need to invest a lot into making them reliable, so if you can use a different, more powerful character, definitely do that.
- Belet
- Hassan
- Helga
- Kabir
- Kasie
- Nicholas
- Peacock
- Marguerite
- Coyle
- Alecto
Belet
Another Tank that becomes S+ tier towards the late game, Belet is absolutely amazing at buffing herself and becoming the true front line of the team.
Hassan
Even though he's an SR Mage, Hassan ends up being top-tier in the end game. His damage and damage over time are outstanding, and the debuffs he applies (more specifically Unhealable and Pollution) are amazing, especially in PvP.
Kabir
Kabir is extremely good at the very start of the game, but sadly tends to fall off towards the end game. He is a tank who can buff Physical Defense and increase the damage taken by enemies, but he is extremely reliant on positioning and sadly lacks the stats to be a "true" tank towards the end game.
4
B tier
While these characters are not the worst, they are definitely not the best. Some of them can be used in the early game, but we recommend replacing them as soon as you get characters from the A tier or above.
- Armand
- Brown
- Capet
- Hazel
- Layla
- Melissa
- Saken
- Silva
- Eileen
- Vallac
Capet
Even though he's an SSR character, his kit is not really amazing. He can remove buffs from enemies, inflict Bleed and buff himself, but other than that he is also quite immobile due to his Heavy Armor passive.
Layla
An Assassin who can inflict random debuffs and whose Critical Rate relies on her HP. She is quite squishy being an Assassin, but her kit is fairly decent.
Silva
In theory, Silva seems quite powerful with the additional damage dealt after inflicting a Crit, but other than that his entire kit is a bit underwhelming - even for an SSR character.
5
C tier
We do not recommend using these characters at all, let alone investing resources in upgrading them. They are ineffective and will only serve as temporary placeholders if you have nothing better to use.
- Future King
- Hesse
- Saoirse
- Sawyer
- William
- Boseman
- Calder
- Caroline
- John
- Hayate
- Irene
- Jil
- Sarissa
Hesse
He's a Lightning Warrior who can buff allies' Critical Chance. His entire kit is centred around dealing crits, and while that's good, it pales in comparison to other Warriors like Charlotte or Sieghard.
Sawyer
Sawyer gets stronger the more you rank her up, with her attacks inflicting additional damage based on that. However, she doesn't have such great base stats to be a higher tier.
Caroline
This Fire Mage is decent at buffing allies, and she can be okay-ish for that reason alone. However, it would be a waste to invest too many resources in her when there are better buffers and damage dealers.
6
Archeland reroll guide
If you want to reroll for the best characters in the game, then all you want to do is follow our complete Archeland reroll guide where we give you step-by-step instructions on how to proceed with rerolling. The main reason why you should do this step is to acquire one of the best damage dealers in the game early on, so you'll basically be set for the entirety of the game.
While rerolling is a fairly simple process, you will need to follow it step by step if you want to get one of the best characters available in the game. So, let's check out how to reroll in Archeland, shall we?Step 1:
Log into the game using the email option, and in the bottom left corner make sure you start by typing in a random email address (any Gmail address will do, no worries!). This is to ensure that you're not sabotaging your main Gmail address in case you want to use it later.Step 2:
After you created the account, play through the tutorial up to the point where the game asks you to summon once, and then gives you the possibility to do more summons (somewhere after the first Boss fight).
Check your in-game Mailbox where you will have a bunch of rewards available, including 10 Summon Tickets, and claim them.Step 3:
Open the gacha, and then summon in the Charlotte gacha - she's one of the best Warriors and damage dealers in the game, so she will be a great character to start with. the 3 selected gacha for Nola, Sieghard and Lina is also good, but not ideal. You want a good and reliable damage dealer.Step 4:
If you're not happy with the summon results, then head over to your profile and tap on the Relog/Log Out (refresh) button. That will prompt you back to the initial Log In screen.
There, you want to repeat what we did in Step 1 and log in with email once again, by typing in another random email address.
You can repeat this as many times as you like until you get Charlotte, or until you acquire any of the other top-tier SSR damage dealers. Of course, you can summon any characters that you'd like!