Arcana Tactics codes (February 2023)

We have the latest Arcana Tactics codes that you can redeem for Gold, Crystals and even Summon Tickets! All of these will help you upgrade your adorable heroes and summon plenty more to increase your collection.

The Arcana Tactics codes are only available for a limited time, so we recommend that you claim them as soon as you can, because you wouldn't want to miss out on some freebies. We've listed the redemption links for iOS players too since the coupon code system works a little differently for Android and iOS.

Active Arcana Tactics codes

There are no active codes at the moment, but you can check the latest Coupon Event link right here!

Expired

arcanadiscord

gold500000

reward0309at

love10arcana

0316gold50000

10REALGOLD000

GSIKARCANA

ZDFAJKDL3E4Y

03RANDOMMAJOR10

Here are all the available codes for the game. It's important to know that all of the coupon links can only be opened from your phone.

How to redeem codes in Arcana Tactics

Step 1 : Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen.

: Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen. Step 2 : Head over to the Info tab.

: Head over to the Info tab. Step 3 : Select the Redeem Code option.

: Select the Redeem Code option. Step 4: Type in your code, then tap on Confirm.

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below:

That's it - the rewards for the non-expired codes should appear on your account right away!

An alternative option to redeeming the codes, especially for iOS users, would be to simply tap on the links and you will be automatically redirected to the game's coupon redemption page.

How to get more codes in Arcana Tactics

We're keeping an eye on all of the game's social media accounts, where the devs usually release more codes. Sometimes there are no new Arcana Tactics codes, but link Coupons like the one we've listed above. However, we'll make sure to add any new codes as soon as they've been released, so save this page and check back often!