Arcana Tactics codes (February 2023)
| Arcana Tactics
We have the latest Arcana Tactics codes that you can redeem for Gold, Crystals and even Summon Tickets! All of these will help you upgrade your adorable heroes and summon plenty more to increase your collection.
The Arcana Tactics codes are only available for a limited time, so we recommend that you claim them as soon as you can, because you wouldn't want to miss out on some freebies. We've listed the redemption links for iOS players too since the coupon code system works a little differently for Android and iOS.
Active Arcana Tactics codesHere are all the available codes for the game. It's important to know that all of the coupon links can only be opened from your phone.
- There are no active codes at the moment, but you can check the latest Coupon Event link right here!
Expired
- arcanadiscord
- gold500000
- reward0309at
- love10arcana
- 0316gold50000
- 10REALGOLD000
- GSIKARCANA
- ZDFAJKDL3E4Y
- 03RANDOMMAJOR10
How to redeem codes in Arcana TacticsIn order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below:
- Step 1: Tap on the Settings button in the upper right corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Head over to the Info tab.
- Step 3: Select the Redeem Code option.
- Step 4: Type in your code, then tap on Confirm.
That's it - the rewards for the non-expired codes should appear on your account right away!
An alternative option to redeeming the codes, especially for iOS users, would be to simply tap on the links and you will be automatically redirected to the game's coupon redemption page.