Blade Idle coupon codes (November 2023)

Do you want the latest Blade Idle codes for lots of free Diamonds and other useful rewards? Then look no further, because we have everything you need right here.

Below you'll find an updated list of all the newest redeem codes in the game, as well as a short guide on how you can claim them. Since in Blade Idle, all of the resources will come in handy sooner or later, you'll definitely find these codes useful.

All of the game's codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to type in all of the codes exactly as you see them (in capital letters).

Active Blade Idle Coupon Codes

GRANDOPEN - Rewards: 2000 Diamonds, 1 Enchant Stone Dungeon Ticket, 2x Normal Skill Book Chest

- Rewards: 2000 Diamonds, 1 Enchant Stone Dungeon Ticket, 2x Normal Skill Book Chest THANKYOU - Rewards: 5000 Diamonds, 30k Enchant Stone, 3x Decorated Skill Book Chests, 3x Enchant Stone Dungeon Ticket (requires level 300)

- Rewards: 5000 Diamonds, 30k Enchant Stone, 3x Decorated Skill Book Chests, 3x Enchant Stone Dungeon Ticket (requires level 300) BLADE0422 - 3000 Diamonds (requires level 300)

- 3000 Diamonds (requires level 300) GLOBALOPEN - 3000 Diamonds, 2x Decorated Skill Book Chest, 2x Enchant Stone Dungeon Ticket (requires level 300)

Note: Some of the codes cannot be redeemed unless you level up your character beforehand. The codes are also only available for a limited period of time, so make sure to try your best and level up ASAP in order to redeem them.

How to redeem Blade Idle Codes

Step 1 : Open the Menu on the top right side of the screen.

: Open the Menu on the top right side of the screen. Step 2 : Tap on the Coupon option.

: Tap on the Coupon option. Step 3 : Type in your Blade Idle coupon code from the list above.

: Type in your Blade Idle coupon code from the list above. Step 4: Type the Confirm button.

In order to redeem the codes, simply follow the steps below.

That's it! All of the rewards will be automatically added to your inventory.

How to get more Blade Idle coupon codes?

Usually, the developers release more codes for Blade Idle on the game's social media accounts, but you won't have to worry about that. We'll keep an eye out for new codes and add them to the list as soon as they're out. Make sure to check back often, because we're keeping this list updated regularly.

Original article by Cristina Mesesan, updated by Sumant Meena