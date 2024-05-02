Talking Tom Gold Run adds two new characters in new Dino Token Event

Preferred Partner Feature

A Jurassic sized update

Collect Dino Tokens to unlock new characters

Hatch dinosaur eggs for in-game goodies

Dash through levels in fresh new ways

Outfit7 has announced an update of prehistoric proportions for Talking Tom Gold Run, inviting everyone to go back in time and collect dinosaur eggs in the hit endless runner. From now until May 12th, you can beef up your Dino Token collection and unlock the Dino Tom and Stone Age Hank characters.

In the latest update to Talking Tom Gold Run, not only can you gather and hatch dinosaur eggs for cool in-game goodies, but you can also score some nifty stickers for a limited period of time. The Dino Token Event also offers the adorable Dino Tom and the truly wild Stone Age Hank, along with two new vehicles you can use to soar high above the prehistoric landscape.

The Dino Glider lets you speed through the skies while the Sky Skipper helps you navigate even the most challenging terrain like a pro, offering a fresh and dynamic way for you to stack up those gold bars and ramp up your pursuit of the dastardly Rakoonz.

If that sounds like it's exactly your cup of tea, you can discover more about the limited-time event on the official website. Or better yet, you can head on over to Google Play or the App Store to download Talking Tom Gold Run and give it a go today.