Marvel Contest of Champions is celebrating its ninth anniversary

It’s not very often you see mobile games be supported for several years, especially live service ones. But Kabam seems to have other plans as its smash-hit superhero fighting title, Marvel Contest of Champions is now a whopping nine years old. The game has been supported for nearly a decade now and is still going pretty strong, with regular content updates and features being added.

Similar to the previous year, Kabam is celebrating Marvel Contest of Champions’ ninth anniversary with a special trailer featuring fan-favourite characters like Venom, Hercules, Miles Morales, Sam Wilson, and more. All the superheroes must gear up for the greatest threat the Battlerealm has ever faced as the Ouroboros come nearer. The cinematic clip embedded below showcases how the Champions plan to answer The Call of the Ouroboros.

The game’s ninth year was dotted with several milestones as its roster surpassed 250 characters, making it the largest Marvel fighting game ever. Since it’s been so long since its original release, the developers also plan on remastering iconic characters, with Iron Man kicking things off. Tony Stark now has a shiny new look, novel animations, and a whole new set of never-seen-before abilities.

Stark was accompanied by the first-ever original First Nations hero, Cheeilth. She was created by Kabam and now has her very own comic book on Marvel’s official website. In addition, 2023 also saw the Battlerealm Brawl, the first-ever live event. It was streamed online and featured high-octane battles between the top eight players from around the world.

The developers are also commemorating the occasion with loads of giveaways taking place over the next week. Players must visit Kabam’s Twitch page to catch these prize drops at 9:00 am PST.

Celebrate the game’s ninth anniversary by downloading Marvel Contest of Champions now by clicking on your preferred link below.