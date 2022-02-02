Apple Arcade monthly update: Wylde Flowers, Gibbon: Beyond Trees, Bloons TD 6, and more

That's right! Our weekly Apple Arcade updates have now become monthly. Apple has decided to let us know what we can expect to arrive on its subscription service a month in advance going forward, giving you plenty of time to decide whether or not now is a good time to re-subscribe or dive in for the first time.

Arriving in February

Wylde Flowers is an adventure game from developer Studio Drydock. It sees players taking on the role of Tara, who has moved to a magical island to help her family with their farm. Throughout the game, players will meet numerous characters, each with a different story to tell, while learning magical spells to better look after the farm.

Gibbon: Beyond Trees is an adventure game from Broken Rules that emulates how the titular animal swings through trees. Catherine covered this game in more detail earlier today, so make sure to check out her article to learn more

Headup's popular simulator and puzzler Bridge Constructor will arrive on Apple Arcade soon, complete with all of the content, updates, and DLC. The aim is to create various bridges that cars and heavier vehicles can safely cross. It's all physics-based, so players need to ensure their idea is flawless.

Ninja Kiwi's successful strategy title Bloons TD 6 arrives on Apple's subscription service later this month. Players assemble a defence using monkey towers, upgrades, heroes, and activated abilities before popping every Bloon that tries to invade. There are 50 maps to tackle in the single-player mode alongside the option to overcome them in four-player co-op.

Incoming updates

Other updates

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis

Fruit Ninja Classic

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure

SP!NG

Simon's Cat

Crayola Create and Play

The popular physics-based golf game will receive 14 new levels and daily theme packs. Beyond that, there will be a whopping seven leaderboards to climb and as many achievements to complete. Players can also look forward to unlocking new prizes.Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will introduce a new seasonal event called Ball of Roses. Its arrival will coincide with new weapons, armour, and Valentine's Day content.A new table is heading to Zen Pinball Party this month. It's called Biolab and sees players trying to solve a mystery involving cookies that have gone missing.The match-3 and simulation hybrid will add 25 new puzzle stages to beat and new mini-games to tackle.Throughout February, we can also expect updates for the following games:

The above games are either available now over on Apple Arcade or will be soon. It is a subscription service that costs $4.99 per month. For more information on other games available in its extensive library, check out our dedicated hub page.