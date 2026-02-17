Apple Arcade gets major new additions with Flow Free, Doraemon Dorayaki and Pocket Love

Love and Dorayaki

Apple Arcade is getting three major new additions next month

Arriving in March are Flow Free, Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story and Pocket Love

Be it a cute restaurant sim or a simple pipe puzzler, there'll be plenty to dig into

While Apple Arcade has had some unfortunate omissions over the years, it's also kept up a steady stream of new additions that make it worth checking in on. And there are three especially notable new additions arriving on March 5th! Whether that be puzzles, dorayaki or just love in general.

Flow Free+: You've probably already seen this one, but Flow Free is a simple pipe-matching puzzler that sees you attempting to cover each board. But be careful because crossing the metaphorical streams invalidates your attempt.

