Apple Arcade June 7th 2024 new releases: Return to Monkey Island, Rabbids & more

Big names are popping up on Apple Arcade this week

Apple Arcade's weekly update is here, and there's some big names making the jump to this gaming subscription service. For those not in the know, Apple Arcade is their take on a Game Pass-style service, letting you pay a monthly fee to access a library of hundreds of games.

And the latest crop of games being added is here after we first noted their upcoming release early last month, so without further ado, what does June 7th offer us? Let's get started with:

A universe-hopping deck-building game featuring the iconic Rabbid mascots of Ubisoft. Duke it out with other players in PvP and work to create the best deck possible. Return to Monkey Island+ : Experience an enhanced-for-mobile version of the famous LucasArts classic with this follow-up to the critically acclaimed cult-classic adventure series from new developer Terrible Toybox.

Experience an enhanced-for-mobile version of the famous LucasArts classic with this follow-up to the critically acclaimed cult-classic adventure series from new developer Terrible Toybox. Tomb of the Mask+: A fast-paced retro game where you dash through a complex labyrinth full of obstacles and traps. Discover the solutions to mind-bending puzzles while avoiding hidden danger.

A fast-paced retro game where you dash through a complex labyrinth full of obstacles and traps. Discover the solutions to mind-bending puzzles while avoiding hidden danger. Fabulous - Wedding Disaster+: A wedding-themed time management game from GameHouse. Suitable for everyone into dress-up games and solving puzzles against the clock.

