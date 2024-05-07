Apple Arcade June 2024 update: Return to Monkey Island, Tomb of the Mask, and more

You've got so many options to choose from

Four new titles releasing on June 6th

Several updates and three name games added last week

Apple Arcade’s been on quite the release spree as they launched a bunch of new updates for several games last week, followed by the May 2024 update featuring three new titles. While there are no more additions just yet, we know what June holds in store as four new titles will hit the subscription service on June 6th.

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse

In this upcoming deck builder, you're tasked with building a powerful squad of heroes such as knights, ninjas, pirates, and cowboys. Together, they’ll be sent on battles across five quirky universes, each with their own distinctive offerings. There’s also a PvP mode if you wish to challenge your friends.

Return to Monkey Island+

The iconic title returns as a follow-up to The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. You’ll step back into the shoes of Guybrush Threepwood as he locks horns with his arch nemesis, LeChuck while continuing his love story with Elaine Marley. It’s another point-and-click adventure, where you’ll be solving multiple different puzzles.

Tomb of the Mask+

This one’s an arcade-style retro platformer that places you inside a challenging maze that is full of twists and turns. What started as a hunt for a mysterious mask inside a tomb quickly turned into a bizarre adventure which challenges you to take on different traps and enemies while taking advantage of the available power-ups.

Fabulous – Wedding Disaster

Contrary to what the name suggests, the final game is perfect for fans of fashion, romance, gossip, and time management. You step into the New York bridal scene with a fresh set of skills that will shake up the entire industry. Design gorgeous gowns and visit various bridal boutiques to make the perfect outfit for your customers.

