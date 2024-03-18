Apex Racer codes (March 2024)

To be the fastest racer, you'll need the best car, which can only be bought. To get much-needed cash in Apex Racer, use some of the redemption codes listed here.

Gift codes are always a fun and easy way to nab extra rewards and the mobile racing game Apex Racer offers some great rewards with its codes. You can get tons of in-game cash, XP, and gold to enhance your racing experience.

Apex Racer codes are only valid for a short time, so be sure to redeem them as soon as possible. Currently, there are only a few active codes for the game. However, the game's developer releases new codes every so often, so check back soon to see if there are any new ones.

Active Apex Racer codes

slaptrain - 500,000 cash and 2,000 gold.

- 500,000 cash and 2,000 gold. beta - 100,000 cash and 10,000 xp.

- 100,000 cash and 10,000 xp. online- 250 gold and 20,000 xp.

Expired codes

Memory

CARS

ONLINESOON

Trucks

Discord

500k

Alonzo

Redeeming Apex Racer codes

Redeeming codes is easy once you know what to do. Tap on the profile button in the upper left corner, then tap the settings button. Click on the save icon (which looks like an old-school floppy disk) to open the console. After it boots up, type in one of the active Apex Racer codes from above and tap enter to claim your rewards.

About the Game

From PIXELDEV GAMES, Apex Racer is a multiplayer mobile racing game in which you can collect more than 300 distinct cars. With hundreds of parts at your disposal, you can upgrade your vehicle to create your perfect racing car. The game constantly adds new parts, so there are always new ways to express your creativity.

It lets you compete against other players in real time. You’ll compete in one-on-one racing duels as well as high-stakes CREW tournaments. This racing game also features multiple modes, allowing you to drive down highways with other players, outrun the police, and make up your leaderboard.

If you're looking to gain an edge in other racers, take a look at the active codes for Driving Simulator, Race Clicker codes, and if you're interested in something a bit more different, Revelation M codes.