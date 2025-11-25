Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space announces crossover announcement

Yes, you read that right

Another Eden has offered us an announcement...of an announcement

But this upcoming news will be of their Winter 2025 collab

And judging by the teaser trailer it could be a cult-classic entry from a certain JRPG series

When it comes to crossovers, mobile's had plenty of, let's say, interesting ones. I know, obvious statement of the year contender. But given that Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space hasn't given us much to work with in their latest news, I've got to do something. Because they've announced...that an announcement is on its way.

Alright, sarcasm aside. Another Eden will be announcing their new crossover for Winter 2025 on November 29th at 1PM UTC. Yes, an announcement for an announcement is not exactly easy to do much with. But what they have provided is a teaser trailer.

And a glance at that does give us some interesting clues for what's coming up. Of course, it doesn't take a genius to see someone riding a giant chicken thing 'chocobo'. But as pointed out by one of the comments, for those not well-versed in Final Fantasy like me, you might've missed the 'Melodies of Life' reference.

Sing me a song

Final Fantasy 9 is probably one of the less well-known entries in the series, but its more stylised graphics would fit in quite well with Another Eden. So, with that in mind, for the moment, we have a pretty solid idea of what to expect.

And yes, as much as I was a little sarcastic at the start, it is understandable to tease an announcement. And having that little trailer to go off is always welcome. Even if it perhaps unveiled a little bit more than was necessary for fans to dissect ahead of time.

In the meantime, while we wait to see whether we're on the money, why not check out some of our Another Eden guides? Our Another Eden tier list features all the heroes, ranked according to their abilities and desirability as part of your team.