Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn unleashes its biggest update yet with season three

Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn sees the return of its D&D collab

Meanwhile, season three also offers up a host of new content

Get dropped into the middle of a three-way faction battle in the Jannat all-Harr Desert

With its recent relaunch, Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn came out of the gate swinging with a whole new set of additions. Now, its biggest update yet has just been released in the form of season three: Snarls of Lava. And not just that, but we're also seeing the return of the Dungeons & Dragons collab for a third time!

Yes, it wouldn't take a genius to guess that every other time Dragonheir has notified us, this will be the last D&D collab 'for realsies' that we'd eventually see make a return. But that's not the main focus of the update, with new heroes (19 of 'em, check our Dragonheir tier list for our top picks so far), gear and even a tower defence mode being added.

All this and the enormous landscape of the Jannat al-Harr Desert, and the towering Mount San Ramallan. With the populations of tigerfolk, minotaurs and the lizardfolk who inhabit the volcano seeing tensions reaching boiling point, you'll be dropped into the thick of the fray with the new Treasure of the Scorching Sands questline.

From November 28th, meanwhile, the Portals & Keys crossover event makes a return. Legendary mage Bigby makes a return to Planar Summoning, being the sole legendary hero in the pool. There are also two difficult new challenges with the Extraplanar Maz and The Lady of Pain's Trials, offering high risk and even higher reward.

Here's hoping you'll even fall beneath the notice of Sigil's (pronounced 'sig-ill') ruler, because if there's anything D&D fans know, it's that you don't want to be noticed by her. All this, and the reopening of the Collaboration Token Shop that lets you swap out event tokens for a variety of rewards.

In any case, Dragonheir: Silent Gods Reborn is a reminder that it's never too late to try again. And if you want to show some top releases the recognition they deserve, why not cast your vote in the 12th annual Pocket Gamer Awards?