Angry Birds Match World brings the irate avians to the match-three genre, now in soft launch

Angry Birds Match World is a new spinoff release in soft launch

It brings the Angry Birds to, well, the world of match-three

It promises a destructive spin on the format with plenty of classic Angry Birds fun

Since it was acquired by Sega a little while ago, I've mentioned that I've been worrying a little about Rovio losing focus on the franchise that first made them such a hot property. But it seems the folks from Finland aren't about to forget anytime soon. That's because another new Angry Birds release has seemingly hit soft launch!

Going off information from industry tools, we've spotted that Angry Birds Match World has just gone into soft launch in Finland. What's it about? Well, take a flying guess and you'll probably be right. You match items into threes and solve puzzles as you eliminate them.

Where it does differ, and where a bit of this Angry Birds flair seems to be present, is in the more dramatic and destructive action. You'll take out different obstacles drawn from the rest of the series, while boosters based on powers from the Angry Birds also make an appearance.

Match case

All this points to an increased focus on Angry Birds, moreso than perhaps they even did before they were bought by Sega. And while this is good news for fans, I can't help but wonder whether we're seeing something of a Supercell situation. A situation where a lot of releases make it to soft launch but never beyond that.

Well, either way we'll have to keep an eye on Angry Birds Match World for now and see how well it's received (or isn't) when it hits soft launch in countries other than Finland. For the moment, that blasting match-three action is strictly out of our hands.

