Angry Birds Rush is the newest entry in the hit series to come to mobile

Rushing to the finish line

Angry Birds Rush is the newest release in the hit series out now on mobile

It sees you stepping into the shoes of the Angry Birds in a new endless runner-style adventure

Blast through walls, attack other player's camps and explore different eras

There are more than a couple of series which could rightfully claim to be icons of mobile. And Angry Birds is certainly a front-runner for that particular title, considering how much of an impact Rovio's humble slingshotting avian puzzler has made over the years. Now, that impact is set to increase with the soft launch of Angry Birds Rush in the US!

Angry Birds Rush changes up the gameplay of the original series in favour of riffing on the ever-popular endless runner formula. You'll launch your bird of choice, equipped with their personal abilities, and try to keep going for as long as possible.

To help you out, there are plenty of power-ups along the way, alongside pigs to bounce off of and blocks to break. You'll even make your way through different eras, from caveman camps of the distant past to modern-day skylines!

Ahhhh, what a rush!

As noted by the folks over on our sibling site PocketGamer.biz , Angry Birds Rush is taking more than a few cues from other popular releases such as Subway Surfers and Monopoly Go. Whether that's good or bad certainly depends on your opinion of the series and whether its core formula ever needed tinkering with.

But either way, with a brand-new look that combines new and old, a format that promises endless fun and all manner of new mechanics to explore, it looks like a commendable effort. We don't have an official release date yet, but if you're playing in the US, you can hop into Angry Birds Rush now and give it a go!

And if you want to check out other top releases in soft launch, then there's nowhere better to check in than our own comprehensive list of the best soft launch mobile games of 2025 so far!