Top 10 best hacking games for Android phones and tablets
Do you want to dip your toes into the vast world of hacking? As you might know by now, that stuff is pretty serious. However, you might want to start by trying out some neat hacking games for Android to get a better grasp of things. Some of them are fun, while others are as close as they can get to the real thing.
Since the vast cyber world is only expanding day by day, some of these games will take you back to the colourful retro period. Others... quite the opposite. They will feature some highly futuristic graphics, cyphers, and whatnot, and you'll have to figure them out by yourself. Nonetheless, they're some of the best hacking games on Android you can get your hands on.
What form of hacking games for Android?The games we'll talk about below can have hacking elements in the form of fun little puzzles. Others will also have a pretty compelling story. Check them all out and decide for yourself which one you'd like to start with!
If the thought alone makes you think this activity is a no-no, then you might want to try some of the best detective games on Android. These are just as fun, equally complex, but with a more hands-on approach (you're doing detective work after all).
Why would you try some Android hacking games, though? Aren't they borderline illegal?
It's simple - they can be thrilling, and they will make you feel like you're somewhere on that grey line between moral and immoral. They could make you think that you're doing some shady stuff, when in fact they're all very much okay. They're games, after all!
Hacking Hero
The landing spot on our best hack games for mobile belongs to Hacking Hero. This game might seem pretty simple and cute at first glance, but there are quite a few layers to it. You can recruit various hackers from around the world to help you out and can collect resources to upgrade your powers.
Hacking Hero does alright in the visual department, with pretty simple but colourful graphics that kindly remind you not to take it too seriously. It's a game worth playing, both if you want something to immerse into or if you're just looking for something a tad bit more casual.Download Hacking Hero
The Lonely Hacker
The game is a fun simulation that gives you a pretty genuine (but a little bit tuned-up) experience of how hacking can actually work. In reality, it is nowhere as cool and sleek looking as it's portrayed in mainstream media. However, with The Lonely Hacker, you get some accurate details, such as data mining, cryptocurrency mining, and more.
You also have some real-life locations that you can try to hack your way into, for even more exciting content. And to prove that the developer thought of everything, you'll have some minigames as a bonus for when you want to try something other than your 'job'!Download The Lonely Hacker
Hacker Simulator: Tycoon
Really interesting combination of a life simulator with elements of hacking and programming. You can choose the role of a dark hacker, which will have to install malware, spyware, and end up hacking entire state's systems. However, as a counter role, you can be a white-hat hacker which will protect websites and banks from the same type of spyware, malware and DDoS attacks.
Of course, it's just a game (so no real threat comes of it, don't worry!) but it's pretty intense and feels genuine. It's one of the best mobile hacking games on Android, so make sure you give it a try.Download Hacker Simulator: Tycoon
HackBot Hacking Game
This amazing puzzler features some of the best features one could get from top mobile hacking games. You've got some pretty neat player versus player matches, and you can even go ranked mode to show off your skills. In short, what that actually means, is that you've got to challenge yourself to solve the puzzles as fast as you can.
It's a game that is intense, and you've got pretty neon green visuals to keep you company. If that's not enough red pill/blue pill Matrix-style bonanza, I don't know what is!Download HackBot
Hackers
This game is all about building and refining your very own network with clever 3D graphics, various tools, and mandatory malware programs. It's probably one of the weirdest feeling hacking games for Android out there, but that makes it unique in its own way.
We'd recommend playing it on a tablet, to really enjoy all the detailed elements it has to offer. Think of it as a cyber base builder game without the buildings and more emphasis on destroying the other players' networks. Pretty neat, huh?Download Hackers
Breacher Story
Easily one of the best hacking games on Android and mobile, Breacher Story cleverly combines a compelling narrative with hack elements and mystery. There is a lot that you will discover when playing the game, including... a murder. It's one of those games that feels as genuine as it could get while giving you the ability to hack into devices.
It's a game that will stay with you for the longest time, and unique addition to the genre. Definitely a game you must play through at least once!Download Breacher Story
Hack Run ZERO
A text-based game that doesn't stand out through fancy-looking graphics and futuristic visuals, but rather through its intense gameplay that takes texting to a whole new level. Believe it or not, there is an actual narrative behind this ordeal. You're trying to save a loved one!
By using your hacking skills you can try to meet the demands of the one in charge, and that's where your journey begins. It's an eccentric puzzler that takes hacks way too seriously! Make sure you try it out if you're up for a challenge!Download Hack Run ZERO
Hacker Simulator
More or less, this is the real-life hacker simulator. You will have to make sure that your actions remain hidden at all times and try to divert attention from yourself by having a regular day job. Most of the game is walking on that thin thread of risking too much for big gains, or risking little and getting less reputation, as well as earning fewer Bitcoins.
There are a few different storylines involved, so taking the different paths is worthwhile. It's a straightforward title, and if you're interested in the role of a hacker, you won't find many better Android hacking games.Download Hacker Simulator
Hack Ex - Simulator
Of course, it's another Android hacking game, not the real thing. What differentiates it from other similar titles is the ability to connect with your friends and play, all while communicating in the game. Don't forget to clear your activity from your in-game logs, as you'll be doing a lot of shady stuff.
You will be accessing other people's devices, getting to know other hackers, and also taking some measures to protect your own assets...All with one click of a finger.Download Hack Ex - Simulator
Into the Deep Web
Into the Deep Web is a game that made it to the list because of its unique way to portray a hacking game. You'll try to try to uncover various Illuminati conspiracy theories and otherworldly secrets. It's a clicker game, so you can expect to use not only your brain on solving the puzzles but also your mad tapping skills.
It might not offer such a true experience as other titles on this list do, but the alluring and dark stories featured here make it something to behold!Download Into the Deep Web