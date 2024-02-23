Top 7 Android games like Skyrim
If you were ever in need of a realistic RPG to give you a feeling of accomplishment and keep you busy for more than just a few minutes every day, the first game that came to mind was probably Skyrim. However, that is not something we have access to at the moment (the genuine Skyrim experience), but we can always get the next best thing.
In today's article, we are going to check out a list of the top 7 mobile games like Skyrim that you can play right now. Some of them are guaranteed to give you your daily fill of adventure and others will give you so much action to keep you hooked for hours. No matter what your choice of genre is, chances are we've got it.
Why pick a mobile game like Skyrim?If you're unfamiliar with Skyrim, then you've not only been missing out but also haven't had a chance to immerse yourself into a wonderful, fantastic world available at the tap of a finger. Choosing a game with a thick plot is more like reading a deeply entertaining novel, and experiencing it firsthand.
Therefore, you need to have some time prepared to dedicate to the game in order to understand all of its nooks and crannies and be able to enjoy it too. Our selection features titles such as The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Eternium and even a couple of others that you might've heard of by now, as honourable mentions.
Let's start with the honorable mentionsOur honourable mention is an upcoming mobile game, this time one (originally) inspired by Diablo - that is, of course, Path of Exile Mobile. It's a bloody, gore-y aRPG with an incredibly fascinating and deep narrative. While we don't know exactly when it will be released, we do know a lot of other interesting info about PoE Mobile that you might want to check out! Original list by Chris James, updated by Ivan Spasojevic.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
Probably one of the closest titles you can get to the PC version of Skyrim, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is a beautiful Bethesda RPG that will keep your hands busy for the foreseeable future. Everything from the controls to the visuals resembles what you could expect a Skyrim mobile game to feel like, and that's only scratching the tip.
In Elder Scrolls: Blades you will create your own character and equip them with all manner of deadly weapons and abilities, build and restore your city, and of course, adventure into the countless dungeons and Arena battles all throughout the world. To be fair, this version is a much lighter Elder Scrolls variant than what we are used to, but it's the same world that we all love and adore.
Diablo Immortal
A lot of controversy and accusations followed the release of Diablo Immortal, and some of it was not unfounded. Still, Diablo Immortal remains one of the best action RPGs on mobile phones, without any doubt. Its brooding dark atmosphere and music that follows the cacophony of demons' anguish, mostly caused by your character, lifts it to the heavens (no pun intended) for any player that loves gothic settings.
Similar to Skyrim, it will provide you with tens or hundreds of hours of pure fun. Still, if you're a fan of something more peaceful and calming, maybe you should choose something else from this list, as you'll go through hell here, killing everything in your path. In case you've already tried it, you can look through games like Diablo Immortal.
Eternium
One of the best aRPGs on mobile at the moment, Eternium is fairly similar to Skyrim, but on mobile and with emphasis on the exploration and all the beautiful surroundings, maps, and environments within its fantasy world. It takes inspiration from the classics (see the honorable mentions above) and it has incredibly easy-to-master controls and smooth skill casting.
It is one of the very few games that can keep even non-RPG fans playing for considerably longer than they would like to admit! Oh, and did we mention it's completely free to play and features endless progression?
Pascal's Wager
Pascal's Wager is a game that could be considered super similar to Dark Souls if you've ever played that one. It is also fairly similar to Skyrim, in the sense that you create a character and you play in a third-person perspective, fighting off monsters and all sorts of enemies. You have a beautiful world to explore, high-end visuals and a title that feels all too real from the gameplay point of view.
It is a single-player game, and it does come at a premium price, but because of that, it does not have any other microtransactions that you need to buy. Note that it might be a bit more challenging than a usual mobile RPG, so take that into consideration before buying it.
Grimvalor
Similar to Path of Exile and Eternium, Grimvalor is a game divided into acts. However, here you can play the first one for free, and purchase the other ones at a premium price. Don't worry though, we wouldn't feature it if it wasn't worth the penny. Grimvalor is a stunningly-looking mobile action RPG similar to Skyrim in a way but with a different perspective.
You can explore the vast dungeons, master skill-based combat and fight off the monsters corrupting the land. It's a game that has essence and looks, down to its very core. A beautiful game that is worth checking out, even if just the first (free) act.
Dungeon Chronicle
Dungeon Chronicle is a beautiful yet rather classic aRPG which has a certain allure to players who love the genre. In the game, you can select a weapon of your choice, be it a shotgun or dual swords, and hire various mercenaries in order to form a powerful party that is able to take down bosses and clear out dungeons.
It's a beautiful game that's wrapped around survival, where strategic choices are key to success and a strong weapon is your best friend - it's pretty similar to Skyrim, but it has its own personality and that's what makes it so great.
Albion Online
If you were looking for a game similar to Skyrim down at its core, but has also the multiplayer experience nailed down, then this one makes the perfect cut. Albion Online, a beautiful MMORPG where you can explore dungeons, complete boss battles in order to acquire exclusive items, and even develop your own city, is a title you can enjoy playing for hours.
It even allows for crossplay, which is a clear bonus if you want to keep playing it while you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.
