Top 7 Android games like Skyrim

Enormous worlds made pocket size

Updated on February 23rd, 2024 - added 1 more game

If you were ever in need of a realistic RPG to give you a feeling of accomplishment and keep you busy for more than just a few minutes every day, the first game that came to mind was probably Skyrim. However, that is not something we have access to at the moment (the genuine Skyrim experience), but we can always get the next best thing.

In today's article, we are going to check out a list of the top 7 mobile games like Skyrim that you can play right now. Some of them are guaranteed to give you your daily fill of adventure and others will give you so much action to keep you hooked for hours. No matter what your choice of genre is, chances are we've got it.

Why pick a mobile game like Skyrim?

If you're unfamiliar with Skyrim, then you've not only been missing out but also haven't had a chance to immerse yourself into a wonderful, fantastic world available at the tap of a finger. Choosing a game with a thick plot is more like reading a deeply entertaining novel, and experiencing it firsthand.

Therefore, you need to have some time prepared to dedicate to the game in order to understand all of its nooks and crannies and be able to enjoy it too. Our selection features titles such as The Elder Scrolls: Blades, Eternium and even a couple of others that you might've heard of by now, as honourable mentions.

Let's start with the honorable mentions