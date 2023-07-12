Best bullet hell games for Android
Our list includes the best shmup, Danmaku and Manic Shooters (or whatever else you want to call them!), or as we like to call them bullet hell games for Android devices. From retro pixelized art style, to clean 3D graphics and from spacecraft to airplanes, there's something for everyone!
Bullet Hell is a term used to describe a sub-genre of shoot 'em up (shmups) games where enemies fire projectile attacks that fill up most of the screen. In order to survive, players must dodge the incoming waves. Usually, upon clearing a stage, a boss battle takes place where the attack patterns become even more complex.
The Japanese word for this genre of games is 'Danmaku', which translates to 'Barrage', or 'Bullet Curtain'. 'Manic Shooters' is another term used to describe this type of game.
Even though it might seem like an impossible task at the start, the key is to memorize and quickly recognize the attack patterns of your enemies, so you can move your character accordingly. Of course, it's easier said than done, and these games require quick reflexes, but more importantly, they require you to remain calm at all times. If you enjoy games in this genre, just keep playing and practising to improve your skills!
Some of the most influential games of the genre are considered to be Batsugun, DonPachi, Touhou Project and Ikaruga.
1
Touhou ThousandNightAnamnesis
An unofficial mobile adaptation of the super popular Touhou Project. Even though Touhou Thousand Night Anamnesis is a fan made project, it stays true to the original game, and it features a wide variety of characters to choose from. Smooth controls, challenging stages, great music and nice visuals.Download Touhou Thousand Night Anamnesis
2
Bullet Hell Monday
A series of retro style graphics art shoot 'em up games that includes the original Bullet Hell Monday, followed by Bullet Hell Monday Black and Bullet Hell Monday Finale. The games feature many stages, various power ups and a simple yet smooth control system. Definitely one of the best franchises the genre has to offer.Download Bullet hell Monday
3
.Decluster Zero: Bullet Nocturne
.Decluster Zero: Bullet Nocturne, by the developers of Bullet Hell Monday series, is an Android bullet hell game for the hardcore fans of the genre. The game will challenge even the most experienced players, but at the same time, it won't push new players away. It boasts smooth controls and interesting game mechanics combined with wonderful clean pixelized art style. Fun fact, the projectile attacks are actually traditional Japanese patterns.Download .Decluster Zero: Bullet Nocturne
4
Aka to Blue
AKA TO BLUE maybe it's not a game that we would recommend to someone who's new to this type of game, but it's certainly one of the best. If you are a veteran player looking for a real challenge, AKA TO BLUE will give you an overall great experience and some Cave-like vibes. Even though this is an older game, it received an update in July 2021.Download AKA TO BLUE
5
Danmaku Unlimited 2
Danmaku Unlimited 2 is a pure vertical shmup, where players pilot the powerful Senko fighter and climb up through the ranks as they take down hordes of enemies. There are 4 levels of difficulty to choose from, 2 different game modes, and international leaderboards to compete on. The third instalment of the series, Danmaku Unlimited 3, is also a game worth mentioning. Even though many players have reported issues with the control system, we didn't run into any problems during our tests.Download Danmaku Unlimited 2
6
Sector Strike
Sector Strike offers an old school arcade-style experience with modern aesthetics. Earn currency to upgrade your ship by taking down hordes of enemies. There are over 20 weapons and abilities that you can acquire, 4 different ship classes, and the game is also playable offline.Download Sector Strike
7
Squadron 1945
The general headquarters have been destroyed and since then the enemy raids keep increasing. Four warplanes that form the most elite squad are tasked with one mission - take down the enemy strike force.
Squadron 1945 features 30 different war zones to go through, beginner and expert difficulty modes to select from, in-game power-ups, leaderboards to compete with other players from around the world and an achievement system. The game starts somewhat slow, but it gets progressively harder as you go through the levels.Download Squadron 1945
8
ShooMachi
ShooMachi is a retro JRPG style shoot 'em up bullet hell game, and more importantly free-to-play (though there are ads). The pixel art gives a nice aesthetic to it and the controls are simple and easy to get used to. There are many characters that you can obtain with coins, each with its own pros and cons. It was last updated in July 2020, but it ran great on our test device.Download ShooMachi
9
Touhou Mawaru Marisa
Take control of Marisa as she's trying to run away after stealing from the Three Fairies of Light. Spin and dash and dodge all the danmaku on your way for as long as you can, before she gets kicked off her broom. Even though this is a fan work of the Touhou series, the game is free, and it offers a casual danmaku experience that everyone can enjoy.Download Touhou Mawaru Marisa
10
Neonverse Invaders Shoot 'Em Up
Choose your spaceship and customize it with unique weapons, power-ups and abilities to fight the hordes of aliens that attack your galaxy. Neonverse Invaders features over 30 levels with 3 different difficulty modes, high-quality 3D graphics and intense boss battles. Upgrading your weapons can be somewhat 'grindy', but the game is free of charge.Download Neonverse Invaders Shoot 'Em Up: Galaxy Shooter
What are your favourite bullet hell games for Android? Share in the comments below!