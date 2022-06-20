Best N64 Emulators for Android phones and tablets
Top of the tree N64 Emulators for Android in 2022
We will take a look at the best N64 emulators for Android devices and if the nostalgia doesn't hit you, please ask yourself are you even a human.
The Nintendo 64 is a fifth-generation home video game console and was Nintendo’s answer to Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn consoles, and the successor of the SNES system. Released back in 1996 across 1997, the Nintendo 64 was the last major home game console to use cartridges as its primary storage unit, until Nintendo Switch.
With over 30 million unit sales worldwide and many more games sold, the Nintendo 64 is one of the most recognizable video game consoles of all time.
Legendary games on Nintendo N64In terms of game sales, a total of 393 titles (a few were exclusively available in Japan) were released and among them, some have achieved legendary status. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, Donkey Kong 64 and Pokemon Stadium are some of the most well-known titles to the gamers of that generation. Of course, we can’t forget Super Mario 64, the best-selling Nintendo 64 game with more than 11 million copies.
These days, as the Nintendo 64 keeps getting older, retro gamers and collectors are struggling to get their hands on those old cartridges. Games such as Harvest Moon, Bomberman, Super Bowling, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day, can go for hundreds of dollars on eBay. A copy of ClayFighter: Sculptor’s Cut was sold for over $14.000 in February of 2020! Madness.
Another interesting fact is that the console established a large “speed-running” community that remains strong to this day for the most part with over 40% of Nintendo 64 games having speed runs.
- Maybe you are also interested in PlayStation emulators and Game Boy emulators?
But enough with history. What happens if you want to relive the Nintendo 64 experience now, or just try out some of its games for the first time? Well, unless you are the owner of a Nintendo 64 system, you are going to need an emulator to play these games.
What is the best N64 emulator for Android?N64 emulator for Android is an app that will allow you to run software designed for the Nintendo 64 home game console. There are multiple such apps out there, but keep in mind that none of these apps include games. In order to play any game, on any emulator, you are going to need the ROM files of that game.
Now that we've covered the basics, it's time to get on with our list of the best Nintendo 64 emulators for Android devices! Let's get right into it.
Lemuroid
An open source all in one emulator (not just N64), Lemuroid was released on Jan 21st, 2020 and it’s still getting updates to this day. The app is totally free on Google Play Store and it offers quick save/load support, ROM scanning, gamepad support, cloud save sync, fast forward and local multiplayer. It supports a lot of other systems too, not just N64, so there is a good reason it's the first one we are mentioning. Free and versatile, what else can you ask for?
M64Plus FZ Emulator
M64Plus FZ is a highly customisable emulator for Android devices that was released on July 21st of 2016 and it keeps getting regular updates to this day. That means, high compatibility and bug fixes for Android 11 devices. You can upgrade it to the “Pro” version for €3.99 if you want to try online netplay. In the creator's own words, there might be some issues with certain games, but most of them will work as intended. It's only normal when you try to emulate the original console.M64Plus FZ Emulator on Google Play Store
RetroArch
I wouldn’t recommend RetroArch to a novice user. With that being said, if you can manage to set it up (after doing some online searching), it offers some of the best free emulators out there for multiple systems. When it comes to Nintendo 64, RetroArch includes two emulators, Mupen64Plus-Next GLES2 and GLES3. There’s a large community and forums around the net that can answer any questions that you might have. It is probably the most powerful emulator on the market, with a plethora of options, but as we have already stated - it's not meant for everyone and takes some time to pick up most of it.RetroArch on Google Play Store
Super64 Plus
Super 64 Plus is a Nintendo 64 emulator For Android that supports Android 5.0+ devices. The emulator is also suitable for Android 11. Autosave, save and load state, resize and edit layout. It was released back in 2019 but to this day the developers will answer your comments/questions on Google Play Store. Oh and the best part? It’s free, doesn't have any ads, and controls are fully customisable. Takes around a minute to install it and start poking around with it. Simple and free.Super64 Plus on Google Play Store
N64 Emu Pro
N64 Emu Pro was released back in 2016 and it’s a totally free and reliable Nintendo 64 emulator. It offers multiplayer capabilities, save and load game states, customizable button layout, custom cheat codes and of course external controller support. It is updated every now and then but it still has some minor issues. Of course, after you download this N64 emulator on Android, you'll have to upload the games manually and then start them through the app.N64 Emu Pro on Google Play Store