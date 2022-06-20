Best N64 Emulators for Android phones and tablets

Top of the tree N64 Emulators for Android in 2022

We will take a look at the best N64 emulators for Android devices and if the nostalgia doesn't hit you, please ask yourself are you even a human.

The Nintendo 64 is a fifth-generation home video game console and was Nintendo’s answer to Sony PlayStation and Sega Saturn consoles, and the successor of the SNES system. Released back in 1996 across 1997, the Nintendo 64 was the last major home game console to use cartridges as its primary storage unit, until Nintendo Switch.

With over 30 million unit sales worldwide and many more games sold, the Nintendo 64 is one of the most recognizable video game consoles of all time.

Legendary games on Nintendo N64

In terms of game sales, a total of 393 titles (a few were exclusively available in Japan) were released and among them, some have achieved legendary status. Games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, GoldenEye 007, Donkey Kong 64 and Pokemon Stadium are some of the most well-known titles to the gamers of that generation. Of course, we can’t forget Super Mario 64, the best-selling Nintendo 64 game with more than 11 million copies.

These days, as the Nintendo 64 keeps getting older, retro gamers and collectors are struggling to get their hands on those old cartridges. Games such as Harvest Moon, Bomberman, Super Bowling, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day, can go for hundreds of dollars on eBay. A copy of ClayFighter: Sculptor’s Cut was sold for over $14.000 in February of 2020! Madness.

Another interesting fact is that the console established a large “speed-running” community that remains strong to this day for the most part with over 40% of Nintendo 64 games having speed runs.

But enough with history. What happens if you want to relive the Nintendo 64 experience now, or just try out some of its games for the first time? Well, unless you are the owner of a Nintendo 64 system, you are going to need an emulator to play these games.

What is the best N64 emulator for Android?

N64 emulator for Android is an app that will allow you to run software designed for the Nintendo 64 home game console. There are multiple such apps out there, but keep in mind that none of these apps include games. In order to play any game, on any emulator, you are going to need the ROM files of that game.

Now that we've covered the basics, it's time to get on with our list of the best Nintendo 64 emulators for Android devices! Let's get right into it.