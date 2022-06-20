Best GameBoy emulators for Android in 2022
These days all you have to do is download one of the GameBoy emulators for Android and enjoy all these games from your mobile device. If you are one of the lucky owners of this retro console looking to play some of your favourite titles again, or if you just want to experience how gaming was on a GameBoy, you're in the right place.
Nintendo’s GameBoy, an 8-bit handheld game console was released in Japan more than 30 years ago. Since 1989, the GameBoy and GameBoy Color combined have sold around 120 million units worldwide. Ask some of all these GameBoy owners a simple question. What’s their favourite game? You are going to get multiple answers.
From Donkey Kong and Pokemon (1998) to The Legend of Zelda, Tetris, Super Mario Land, Mega Man, Castelvania, or even Space Invaders the list just goes on and on and on.
Is it legal to download GameBoy emulator(s) on Android?It's been confusing for quite some time if it's legal or not to use an emulator with different people providing different answers.
The emulator itself is legal. So yes, you can download an emulator without any problems. There are many emulators that are available online and you can get them on your Android device (we will get into those in a bit).
Downloading a ROM is not allowed whatsoever, even if it's so easy to download them. With just a simple search online you'll get a ton of links that you can get ROMs from. But, that still doesn't make it ok, or, at least it doesn't make it legal. So if you have a ROM, do not distribute it, do not share it with your friends, do not advertise it and do not host it on your site. Just keep it to yourself and you might be ok with Nintendo.
Which is the best GameBoy emulator for Android?There are a number of Android GameBoy emulators available. It’s hard to just pick one of them and say that it’s definitely the best among the others. But, we’ve put together a list with the best available ones (in our opinion) to present to you. Some are totally free while others are available for a price. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into our list.
1
Nostalgia.GBC
Android GBC emulator that you can get for free on Google Play store. It was last updated in May 2020 and it has an average rating of 4.5 stars with over 100k downloads.
The emulator offers adjustable positions for each button, game progress saving and loading 8 manual with screenshots and an autosave slot.
It also supports zip file extension, rewind in case your character dies in-game and special cheat codes.
You can upgrade it to Nostalgia.GBC Pro for €1.49, if you are not keen to look at the ads. Understandable, the developer of the app has to make a living.
2
Pizza Boy GBC
A GameBoy Color emulator, Pizza Boy GBC offers 60fps even on older devices and serial link emulation through Wifi or Bluetooth.
The free version was last updated on March 2022 and currently has over 100k downloads on Google Play store and an average rating of 4.1 stars. There is a number of things why we can suggest this Android GBC emulator, as it's free of all ads, you can save your progress, and the joypad support is great. It supports both zipped and unzipped ROM files, and the games have to be loaded manually, as is the case with most emulators. You can upgrade it to Pizza Boy GBC Pro for €4.99
3
GBC Emu
GBC Emu is a GameBoy/ GameBoy Color emulator that you can get from Google Play Store for €2.99.
It was released in April 2021 and was last updated in May 2022, meaning that the developer is still keeping it operational. The emulator offers selectable color patterns for original GameBoy titles, cheat codes, and save state. It also supports 7z, zip, and RAR file extensions plus Bluetooth/USB gamepad and keyboard support. You'll be able to use the cheat codes, but who needs those, right? I mean, we are all pros here.
4
GBCC
GBCC is a GameBoy and GameBoy Color emulator that you can get for free on Google Play Store.
The emulator, still in 'Early Access', offers save states, autosave/resume, GameBoy camera support, partial link cable support, gamepad support, turbo and slow-motion feature. It was released in March 2021 and it was last updated in March 2022. Of course, it doesn't have any pre-loaded games and you'll have to provide your own ROMs, which is acceptable.
5
SuperGBC Emulator
SuperGBC is a free GameBoy and GBC emulator on Google Play Store. It was released back in 2019 and it hasn't been updated since then. The ads can be annoying at times but, it's a stable and free emulator that will run games great. It also supports rewind, to help you in case you die, and well, you can count it as a feature instead of a cheating engine. The only concern is that it wasn't updated for 3 years now, so it's uncertain if the developer is still looking after it.
6
John GBC Lite
You might be familiar with this one if you've ever downloaded other emulators for Android as John is the name that pops up really often. They are known to be rather steadfast. John GBC Lite has over a million downloads and an average rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store. It's a free GameBoy emulator for Android 4.1+ devices. The app offers cheats, Bluetooth/MOGA controller support, save state.
John GBC Lite received its last update in February 2021. There's a pro version of this app, John GBC. It’s available for €1.99 on Google Play Store. It has a 3.9-star average rating and over 1 million downloads
7
My OldBoy! - Free GBC Emulator
As of today, My OldBoy! has over 5 million downloads and an average rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store.
It's a GameBoy / GBC emulator for Android with link cable emulation. It also offers a GameBoy camera and printer emulation and a tilt sensor emulation through Android's motion sensor. Save game progress is only available in the deluxe version (read: paid), but if you're really into it, that shouldn't be a problem. I mean, it is available as one save slot, but that's usually far from enough. Most importantly, there will be no ads to interrupt the gameplay, as they appear exclusively in the menu.
My OldBoy! was last updated in 2018, which leaves traces of doubt if the developers are still around as it's been four years.
We hope that you liked our list of best GameBoy emulators for Android. Let us know if we missed something important in the comments below!