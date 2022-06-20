Best GameBoy emulators for Android in 2022

These days all you have to do is download one of the GameBoy emulators for Android and enjoy all these games from your mobile device. If you are one of the lucky owners of this retro console looking to play some of your favourite titles again, or if you just want to experience how gaming was on a GameBoy, you're in the right place.

Nintendo’s GameBoy, an 8-bit handheld game console was released in Japan more than 30 years ago. Since 1989, the GameBoy and GameBoy Color combined have sold around 120 million units worldwide. Ask some of all these GameBoy owners a simple question. What’s their favourite game? You are going to get multiple answers.

From Donkey Kong and Pokemon (1998) to The Legend of Zelda, Tetris, Super Mario Land, Mega Man, Castelvania, or even Space Invaders the list just goes on and on and on.

Is it legal to download GameBoy emulator(s) on Android?

It's been confusing for quite some time if it's legal or not to use an emulator with different people providing different answers.

The emulator itself is legal. So yes, you can download an emulator without any problems. There are many emulators that are available online and you can get them on your Android device (we will get into those in a bit).

Downloading a ROM is not allowed whatsoever, even if it's so easy to download them. With just a simple search online you'll get a ton of links that you can get ROMs from. But, that still doesn't make it ok, or, at least it doesn't make it legal. So if you have a ROM, do not distribute it, do not share it with your friends, do not advertise it and do not host it on your site. Just keep it to yourself and you might be ok with Nintendo.

Which is the best GameBoy emulator for Android?

There are a number of Android GameBoy emulators available. It’s hard to just pick one of them and say that it’s definitely the best among the others. But, we’ve put together a list with the best available ones (in our opinion) to present to you. Some are totally free while others are available for a price. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into our list.