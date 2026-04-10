Mongil: Star Dive's online showcase unveils exciting new details ahead of upcoming launch

Mongil: Star Dive has unveiled more details ahead of its upcoming release in a new online showcase

Offering a deep dive (pun intended) into mechanics, characters and even the monsterling system

Netmarble have also confirmed a host of real-world promotional events and post-launch support

One of the more interesting upcoming releases from Netmarble has been Mongil: Star Dive. Based on the cult-classic collectible RPG Monster Taming, it's set to release on April 15th, and their most recent online showcase unveiled key details of what we can expect on launch!

Of course, it won't surprise you to learn that the headlining mechanic being showcased was the Monsterling collection system, which lets you gather a roster of cute critters to help out in your adventures. We also get a good look at the abilities of key characters such as Francis and Mina.

Of course, in the actual battles, your monsterlings will mainly serve as support, as combat sees the use of a tag-battle system that lets you create a team of three different characters to bring in. Careful, tactical play is also set to be rewarded by destroying parts of certain monsters or exploiting weak points.

Set up for release

Netmarble are also set to bring promotion for Mongil: Star Dive into the real world with events such as pop-up stores and other merchandise events for fans to keep an eye out for. Fans in Taiwan will even be able to check into a new collaboration cafe set to debut soon!

And if you were concerned about upcoming content post-launch, then don't be. Because the online showcase also confirmed for episode six that it'll take you to an entirely new region. That's on top of the first confirmed new character, Esther and other in-game events that make the upcoming Mongil: Star Dive a must-play for ARPG fans.

But if you need something to tide yourself over ahead of launch, then we have you covered. Our latest feature covering the five new mobile games to try this week is now live with some of our best recommendations!