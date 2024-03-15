Best PlayStation emulators for Android
Want to play the original Tomb Raider, Tenchu, Metal Gear Solid and other games on Android? Use any of the Playstation emulators listed here.
We will present you with the best available PlayStation emulators for Android devices. Note that emulators do not include games. So, dig out your old CDs, open a program like ImgBurn, rip your favourite game ISO, save it to your SD card and enjoy gaming on your mobile device.
What can one say about the PlayStation, really? Well, for the gamers who are now in their 30s, chances are, this console was a very big part of their youth.
A fifth-generation, home video game console developed and marketed by Sony, PlayStation was released back in December of 1994 in Japan, and a few months later in North America and Europe.
In less than a decade, the PlayStation became the first computer platform to sell over 100 million units. As for the game sales? Close to a billion software units were sold. In fact, PlayStation games continued to sell, until Sony ceased production of the console and its games in 2006.
Without any further ado, let’s dive right into the best PlayStation emulators for Android phones and tablets!
1
EmuPSX XL
A free PlayStation emulator, but unlike most of them out there, EmuPSX XL actually works. You won't need to find a BIOS file for EmuPSX XL. The only thing you need to do is to just load the ISO of your favourite game and play.
It was released in October 2020 and received its last update in December 2023. That's important as it shows the developers still working and improving this emulator.
Its interface is somewhat plain and you might get annoyed by the ads at times (not while you playing a game though).
It supports peripherals (gamepads, joysticks, keyboards), and mouse sensitivity options. I tested three games on this one for a good few hours (Syphon Filter, Armored Core, Resident Evil) and I had no problems with it whatsoever. All the games ran smoothly. I don't know if it works like that with every other PlayStation game, but it is certainly worth giving this one a try.
2
RetroArch
It would be a mistake to say that RetroArch is an emulator, as it's not exactly that. Think of it as an emulator 'platform', a hub if you will. You can select the emulator (called 'core' in RetroArch) that you want (for the platform that you want, in this case, PlayStation) and download it. Keep in mind, the necessary files (BIOS) are not included for legal reasons. You will have to do a simple search online or rip the files from your own PlayStation.
It's not very complicated to set it up, and the available PlayStation emulator for RetroArch is one of the best. There are many guides out there that can help you find everything that you need for RetroArch. So, it's definitely worth the time, if you are looking to play some good old PlayStation games. Plus, it's free.
3
FPse for Android devices
FPse for Android devices is available for €3.49 on Google Play Store. It can automatically scan all your local storage for PlayStation games, display the covers of your games and is able to display a short sample of each one. There are ten overlay gamepads that you can download, compatible with G-Sensor and it supports pretty much every file extension. It also supports auto-fire, automatic cheat codes, multiplayer mode, support of gamepads and so on. It is easily one of the best PlayStation emulators available, easy to use and has a user-friendly interface.
It was released many years ago, but still getting updated frequently. The last update FPse received was in September 2023. A big plus is that the developer team will respond to messages, even on the Google Play Store. If you are willing to spend some money on an emulator, you should consider this one.
4
ePSXe for Android
ePSXe was released almost ten years ago. It's not a free app, and it received its last update in March 2024. With that being said, this one is among the best PlayStation emulators. You won't need to find a BIOS file or anything like that. It has everything. All you need to do is simply load the ISO of your favourite game and play.
The developers of the app say that this emulator is stable with 99% of PlayStation games. Obviously, I couldn't test every PlayStation title out there to confirm their claim, but it works flawlessly with the games that I've tried. Siphon Filter, Armored Core, Tekken and such.
If you are thinking of spending some money (€2.99 on Google Play Store) on an emulator, this one has to be among your choices.
It is designed for smartphones and tablets, (up to 4 players) and it includes a 2-player option with split-screen mode. It offers virtual touchscreen pad support, hardware button mapping for keyboards and gamepads (Xperia Play, Bluetooth and USB, WiiMote, Sixaxis, Xbox 360, Moga, Ipega) and analogue sticks.
5
PS / PS2 / PSP
This one is a bit strange as it focuses on multiple platforms. As the name suggests, you'll be able to play the games for PS1, PS2, and PSP, which is great, because it's really handy to have your complete library in one app. Note that, as with every other PlayStation emulator for Android, you'll need an original ROM to start it. It's free to get on the Play Store, and it will run pretty well even on some older devices.
You can change the screen from horizontal to vertical if needed, and even change the screen size to fit your phone. Of course, save options are available, or we wouldn't have included it on the list. We have to mention that the developer is still actively updating it five years after the initial release, which is why we can recommend this emulator wholeheartedly.
6
Lemuroid
Lemuroid can easily stand against any other emulator from this list and take a victory in most fields. First of all, it's completely free to use it, and it doesn't even have ads that can interrupt your gaming session. Then, it can be used on most Android phones and TVs, so it is available to the widest possible audience. Another feature that makes it stand out is its versatility, as this is not just a PS emulator, it can emulate a wide range of other retro consoles as well, including SNES, Sega Genesis and many others.
Apart from all of that, Lemuroid has a bunch of pretty standard features, like fast forwarding, saving and restoring your game, that's even supported by cloud saving. You can play with your friends in local multiplayer, which will bring back many memorable moments from the good old days.
7
Legendary games available on PlayStation Emulators for Android phones
PS features countless game titles, some of which have earned ‘legendary’ status with time. I’m sure everyone has their favourite, but games like Gran Turismo, Final Fantasy, Crash Bandicoot, Tekken, Tomb Raider, Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, Tony Hawk are titles that every gamer has heard before.
We hope that you found the right Playstation emulator for your needs on this list. Is there anything that we have missed? Let us know in the comments below.
