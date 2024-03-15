Want to play the original Tomb Raider, Tenchu, Metal Gear Solid and other games on Android? Use any of the Playstation emulators listed here.

Updated by Ivan Spasojevic on March 15, 2024 - added a new emulator

We will present you with the best availabledevices. Note that emulators do not include games. So, dig out your old CDs, open a program like ImgBurn, rip your favourite game ISO, save it to your SD card and enjoy gaming on your mobile device.

What can one say about the PlayStation, really? Well, for the gamers who are now in their 30s, chances are, this console was a very big part of their youth.

A fifth-generation, home video game console developed and marketed by Sony, PlayStation was released back in December of 1994 in Japan, and a few months later in North America and Europe.

In less than a decade, the PlayStation became the first computer platform to sell over 100 million units. As for the game sales? Close to a billion software units were sold. In fact, PlayStation games continued to sell, until Sony ceased production of the console and its games in 2006.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into the best PlayStation emulators for Android phones and tablets!