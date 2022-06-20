Best SNES Emulators for Android in 2022
If you were born in the 80s' the nostalgia of the SNES games will hit you like a train at the mere mention of the console. That's why we made a list of the best SNES emulators for Android, to warm the hearts of the generations that came before the new millennia.
The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, aka SNES, is a 16-bit home video game console released by Nintendo in 1990 in Japan and South Korea, in 1991 in North America and a year later in Europe.
The successor to the NES (designed by the same man, Masayuki Uermura), competed with Sega Genesis (also known as Sega Mega Drive) in what is remembered as one of the most notable console wars in video game history.
Its reception in Japan was so overwhelming that it caused a “social disturbance”, with over 300,000 units been sold within the first few hours of its release. This led to the Japanese government demanding that video game manufacturers schedule future console releases on weekends.
A little bit about SNESNintendo ceased SNES production sometime in 1999 in North America, but it continued in Japan until 2003. New games were produced until 2000, with the last game being Metal Slander Glory Director’s Cut.
Popular among collectors and retro gamers, the SNES is a console that left its mark on the history of gaming and gave us legendary titles. There’s no way to name them all, but some of the best selling games are games like Super Mario World, Super Mario All-Stars, Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy VI, Dragon Quest, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.
In total, over 49 titles for the console have sold at least one million units. The Super Mario franchise alone has sold over 46 million combined units to date.
With 23 million sales in the Americas, 17 million sales in Japan and close to 50 million worldwide, the SNES went on to become the best selling console of the 16-bit era.
Super Pasofami, the first working SNES emulator was released back in 1996. Luckily for us, nowadays, there are a lot more options. In this article, we will take a look at the best SNES emulators for Android devices.
About Android SNES EmulatorsPlease note that none of the emulators on our list comes with games. In order to play games on an emulator, you will need to provide the ROM files. Emulator (any emulator), is simply an app that lets you play games that you already have.
About ROMsWhen we say ROM ( Read-Only Memory), we mean essentially the game files. A simple net search will provide you with all the information that you need to know about ROM files. Sadly we cannot tell you how to get ROM files.
SNES9x Emulator Box
Based on SNES9x, Emulator Box uses the latest UI interface (sadly you can’t reposition it and that can be frustrating), gets continuous optimization updates, and supports Android 4.1 or higher devices. The developer will reply to your comments on Google Play Store and I think that’s always a good thing. Also, it’s free to use. However, you might have some issues with the controller, and there are a few annoying ads.SNES9x Emulator Box on Google Play Store
John NESS
Another emulator by John, this time for SNES, this emulator supports zipped files, fast forward, slow motion, Bluetooth and MOGA controller, Dropbox support (with John DataSync), save states with previews and fully customizable layout. What else can you ask for? Definitely, worth checking this one out, it’s also free. The ads can be annoying at times but you can purchase “remove ads” to get rid of them. You'll need a phone with 6.0 OS and higher to run this Android SNES emulator.John NESS on Google Play Store
MultiSneS16
MultiSneS16 is a variant of the super solid Snes9x open-source emulator that lets you play games with others via LAN network or even Online without the need for third-party apps. You can invite others to play online using a Social Network account, there are public servers created by users that you can join, supports custom cheat codes, controllers, customizable layout, save and load states. This Android SNES emulator also supports an offline single-player mode of course. It has no ads, easy to use, has multiplayer features, and an unlimited number of saves. Highly recommended.MultiSneS16 on Google Play Store
The Retro Pocket of Super N.E.S Emu
Retro Pocket comes with a pre-installed game and list of downloadable ROMs. Simply, click your favorite game, download it and start playing. Ideal for non-advanced users who just want to play without having to tweak around much. It was released on December 26th, 2019, and hasn’t received any updates since then.The Retro Pocket of Super N.E.S Emu on Google Play Store
The Kurono S.N.E.S - Classic Simulator
The Kurono S.N.E.S is another regular SNES emulator. You'll have to download your favourite game and start playing. That simple. Ideal for users who just want to play without getting too much into settings etc. Also, the best part? It’s free. The Kurono S.N.E.S was released in December of 2019 and it hasn’t received any updates since. Also, ads won't interrupt your gameplay, which is nice.The Kurono S.N.E.S - Classic Simulator on Google Play Store
Snes9x EX+
The last, but certainly not the least. A free Android SNES emulator, SNES9x was released way back in January 2013 and it’s still getting updates to this day. Regularly fixing bugs, and fixing compatibility with newer Android versions and hardware is one of the reasons this app has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store to this day. Supports Bluetooth controller, MOGA controller, key mapping. Some would say the good ol' reliable, and it really makes sense considering it's been around for 9 years!Snes9x EX+ on Google Play Store