Best SNES Emulators for Android in 2022

If you were born in the 80s' the nostalgia of the SNES games will hit you like a train at the mere mention of the console. That's why we made a list of the best SNES emulators for Android, to warm the hearts of the generations that came before the new millennia.

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System, aka SNES, is a 16-bit home video game console released by Nintendo in 1990 in Japan and South Korea, in 1991 in North America and a year later in Europe.

The successor to the NES (designed by the same man, Masayuki Uermura), competed with Sega Genesis (also known as Sega Mega Drive) in what is remembered as one of the most notable console wars in video game history.

Its reception in Japan was so overwhelming that it caused a “social disturbance”, with over 300,000 units been sold within the first few hours of its release. This led to the Japanese government demanding that video game manufacturers schedule future console releases on weekends.

A little bit about SNES

Nintendo ceased SNES production sometime in 1999 in North America, but it continued in Japan until 2003. New games were produced until 2000, with the last game being Metal Slander Glory Director’s Cut.

Popular among collectors and retro gamers, the SNES is a console that left its mark on the history of gaming and gave us legendary titles. There’s no way to name them all, but some of the best selling games are games like Super Mario World, Super Mario All-Stars, Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy VI, Dragon Quest, Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

In total, over 49 titles for the console have sold at least one million units. The Super Mario franchise alone has sold over 46 million combined units to date.

With 23 million sales in the Americas, 17 million sales in Japan and close to 50 million worldwide, the SNES went on to become the best selling console of the 16-bit era.

Super Pasofami, the first working SNES emulator was released back in 1996. Luckily for us, nowadays, there are a lot more options. In this article, we will take a look at the best SNES emulators for Android devices.

About Android SNES Emulators

About ROMs

To the list of best SNES emulators for Android!

Please note that none of the emulators on our list comes with games. In order to play games on an emulator, you will need to provide the ROM files. Emulator (any emulator), is simply an app that lets you play games that you already have.When we say ROM ( Read-Only Memory), we mean essentially the game files. A simple net search will provide you with all the information that you need to know about ROM files. Sadly we cannot tell you how to get ROM files.With all that being said, let’s get right into the list of best SNES emulators for Android.