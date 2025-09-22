Novafront is a new RTS RPG from Kakao Games, currently in soft launch for Android

Only in the Philippines

Novafront is a new RTS RPG from Kakao Games and Pixeltribe

It takes you to the far future in a battle against the alien Quasers

Command your Novas in autobattles as you adjudicate their actions and guide them to victory

Scantily-clad ladies firing off guns in marginally unsafe manners. Horrible technological monstrosities from beyond are attacking the world. And only you can save them? No, surprise, surprise, it's not Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Instead, it's Kakao Games' upcoming RTS RPG Novafront that's now in soft launch in the Philippines for Android!

As you might expect from that somewhat backhanded description, Novafront is fairly typical of the gacha genre. You're facing off against the forces of the otherworldly Quasers as the titular commander while leading your forces known as Novas. So far, so very similar to what we've seen before, not that this is a bad thing.

Where Novafront does differ from Nikke, perhaps the best known of the cheesecake gachas at the moment, is in gameplay. Rather than emulating the third-person cover shooter, it's back to basics with a more familiar auto-battler RTS RPG where you have a limited amount of control over your Novas and what they do.

Act on instinct

What this boils down to is, of course, stuff you've seen before. Tap to move them around a small battlefield, tap to launch an ultimate skill (with requisite flashy animation, of course). And while there's nothing inherently wrong with it, it's hard to see how Novafront stands out.

Coming from Kakao Games, the folks who've published previous big releases such as Lionheart Studio's Odin: Valhalla Rising or Pixel Tribe's tag-team RPG Goddess Order, Novafront seems a bit quaint in comparison. Of course, these may just be early-day jitters, and we've got a while before global release to see where this new release measures up.

In the meantime, if you're not in the Philippines, you can still scratch your strategy itch and practice your skills as a global tyrant. Why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android to get you started?