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Ahead of the Game - Quiet on Set is a movie-making sim where you build a studio from the ground up

Lights…camera…

Ahead of the Game - Quiet on Set is a movie-making sim where you build a studio from the ground up
By Catherine Dellosa
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Android
  • Build your own movie studio from scratch
  • Make the right decisions from hiring to marketing and beyond
  • Analyse trends to keep your revenues on track

It's all about Hollywood hopefuls in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

I suppose everyone's had their own version of big blockbuster dreams with their name in lights up there, but how many have actually thought about the nitty-gritty of the movie industry?

Certainly not me, and Quiet on Set only reiterates the fact that it takes a whole lotta management skills to make a single film work.

a person sitting in a dark and empty office

The "box office sim" will have you making the tiniest decisions that will shape how each movie you produce does in public, whether that's hiring staff members and actors or figuring out how to react when trends go up and down. Every seemingly insignificant cog can have lasting consequences on the movies you make, so if micromanaging is your jam, this might just do the trick.

And honestly, with the way my studio fell apart in just half a year during my first run, I can tell you it's not a walk in the park.

a menu of genres and stats to choose from

The only time I ever really made any money was when I outbid everyone else on a project that was already doing kinda okay, and then I launched a marketing campaign on it to boost my revenue. Does that mean I don't have a single creative bone in my body? Perhaps. Does it also mean I'm not cut out for the movie industry? Absolutely.

In any case, it's pretty exciting having to create your own studio, from the logo to the name to the genres you want to specialise in. But if there's one thing this sim has taught me, though, it's that I'm better off sticking to writing - after all, it's infinitely more enjoyable just grabbing some popcorn and watching movies instead of making them.

a box office report on how well a movie made and how it was received by audiences

So, how do you play Quiet on Set?

Quiet on Set is currently in Early Access on Google Play, and the devs are actively taking player feedback to improve the whole experience. You can do your part by reporting any bugs you find too, so if you're eager to lend the team a helping hand during this critical phase, now's your chance!

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Quiet on Set
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Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
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Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.