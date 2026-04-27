Ahead of the Game - Blades of Tides is a pirate-themed city-builder with nocturnal zombies thown in

Of sea creatures and zombies

Escape the creatures of the sea

Fortify your camp and defend against the undead

Build during the day and survive during the night

It's all about pirates and skeletons in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

That nasty Kraken is up to no good again, it seems, as it's gone and shipwrecked you and your crew on an island that just so happens to be infested with hordes of the undead. Tale as old as time, eh?

Thankfully, the aforementioned brain-eating zombies seem to be nocturnal creatures, which means you get a bit of a breather when the sun is up. Blades of Tides is all about that kind of pirate life, as you build a proper settlement during the day to defend against the undead at night.

It's your standard city-building affair, really, where you build structures, fortify your camp, and use speed-ups to boost production to keep your camp safe. But I suppose the pirate-themed coat of paint is what gives it a little bit of flavour, especially since there are timed events you need to watch out for every now and then.

You'll need to weather the storm at the very beginning, for instance, then prep yourself for the incoming attack of a giant undead boss afterwards.

Now, I don't necessarily think it's reinventing the wheel in any way, but it's always refreshing to see something new hit mobile storefronts despite the saturated city-builder market. And if you're a fan of living life on the high seas, this might just be your cup of tea.

So, how do you play Blades of Tides?

Blades of Tides is currently in Early Access on Google Play, although interestingly enough, booting it up shows "Sovereign of Seas" on the loading screen. The title might not be in its final form as of yet, which might just mean you can probably send your feedback to the devs to help them improve it in its current state!