Goddess Order announces launch date alongside new teaser trailer to hype up the pixel-art RPG

Preferred Partner Feature

Pre-register to grab launch goodies

Join the follow event on X for official merch

Officially launching on September 24th

Kakao Games has announced the official launch date for Goddess Order, the studio's upcoming pixel-art RPG on iOS and Android. Coming to mobile on September 24th, this charming "tag team pixel action-RPG" offers a side-scrolling adventure with plenty of retro-inspired vibes, with multi-language support in six languages that you can look forward to once it's officially out.

Combat is a mobile-optimised affair where you can switch between three characters on the fly, adding to the aforementioned "tag team" mechanics that spice up every battle. The narrative doesn't fall by the wayside here either - and if you're curious, you can take a little peek at the new teaser trailer featuring main protagonists Lisbeth, Jan and Violet.

As for the global pre-registration, Goddess Order will be giving away bountiful goodies such as the SR knight “Tia”, 10 Mana-Imbued Pages, and an exclusive profile frame. If you happen to sign up via your preferred app store, you'll also nab 100,000 Gold and 2,500 Mana Ink, so it's worth throwing your name in the hat to grab these goodies at launch.

And just to add to all the hype, Kakao Games is also giving away official merch via its X follow event, where a Book of Prophecy, an Acrylic Mood Light, and a Lisbeth or SIA Plush Doll will be up for grabs among other cool swag.

If all that sounds absolutely fab to you, you can gear up for the adventure by heading on over to the official Goddess Order website today!