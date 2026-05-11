Menu
Features

Ahead of the Game - Fleet Fortress is roguelike tower defence with merging and space management (whew!)

A hodgepodge of genres

Ahead of the Game - Fleet Fortress is roguelike tower defence with merging and space management (whew!)
By Catherine Dellosa
|
Android
  • Manage a limited grid by maximising space
  • Merge weapons together to upgrade your gear
  • Pick roguelike boons to defend your ship

It's all about combining different kinds of genres to see which one will stick in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

What is it about backpack management and space efficiency that's making the waves on mobile recently? Inventory management seems to be totally on-trend these days, and Fleet Fortress is jumping on the bandwagon with a ship-based take.

Much like Star Overlord, you'll fill up a grid with weapons and equipment before heading out into battle to fend off relentless forces charging towards you, all with cute chibi-esque visuals.

a ship at sea shooting enemies

It's a mix of tower defence and roguelike as well, because while you're bringing on the pain, you're also unlocking randomised perks every so often, whether that's boosting your attack power or increasing your speed.

The twist here is that you'll need to be a pro at maximising the space in your ship, because while you can load up everything from humongous rockets to the humble trooper, the grid is extremely limited.

a ship grid with limited space

Thankfully, you can merge similar weapons to form an upgraded version of them - or, you can watch ads to expand your real estate and more.

Ah, the ads. This is where things start going downhill for me, at least in its current early access state. Fleet Fortress seems adamant to make you buy things, because the ads, while rewarded, are very, very long, and extremely annoying (from what I've played, at least).

I'm not sure if I've just been unlucky enough with the ads I've been shown, but if this is going to keep up throughout the official build, it might just be the thing that turns a lot of players off.

three skills to choose from with random perks

So, how do you play Fleet Fortress?

Still, it's currently in early access on Android, so there's hope for it yet. But for now, if you're curious to see how you can combine backpack management, roguelike runs, tower defence, and merge mechanics together, Fleet Fortress might be worth a look.

Fleet Fortress icon
Download now!
Fleet Fortress
Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
X Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.