Ahead of the Game - Invokers: Titan Legacy is RPG fun with triple-A visuals and ultra-cool titans to boot

Because who wouldn't want to turn into a dragon?

Collect Invokers with distinct looks and skills

Unleash powerful Titans on the battlefield

Action-packed combat in stunning 3D

It's all about dragon-based intimidation tactics in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

With such a saturated market in the hack-and-slash RPG scene, it's hard for any new entry to genuinely surprise me these days - which is why when I went into Invokers: Titan Legacy, I was prepared for another cookie-cutter adventure that doesn't really bring anything new to the table.

But the intro alone already totally proved me wrong - and it's not just because I'm easily lured in by shiny things.

And it really is shiny, the intro, especially with all the cool Invokers you get to see in action from the get-go. Honestly, this looks and feels triple-A right off the bat, because as soon as you choose your character, you'll set off on a fantasy adventure complete with the aforementioned hacking and slashing in tow.

Now, the visuals do remind me of League of Legends: Wild Rift a tad, but that's not necessarily a bad thing - and the comparisons stop there, to be honest. You move through the world in isometric fashion, killing things and setting monsters ablaze with your ultra-cool skills, all while collecting loot and upgrading your gear as you go along.

You'll eventually summon more Invokers to fight by your side - with each one featuring their own set of skills and class specialisations to optimise your formation. And what's even more awesome is that you get to unleash the titular titans onto the battlefield when push comes to shove too.

My starter Titan, in particular, is a totally fab-looking dragon that looms over enemies with its gigantic wingspan and menacing size, and honestly, even with the auto-battle function on, it's pretty breathtaking just watching your team rain down death and destruction onto the unwitting foes who dare to stand in your way.

If you do choose not to go the Auto route, you can roam around and gather more resources from chests and barrels on the sidelines - all necessary loot you'll need to buff up your team. And with how awesome they look - my archer even has a bad-ass wolf guardian fighting by her side - you'll really want to unlock and collect them all.

So, how do you play Invokers: Titan Legacy?

Invokers: Titan Legacy is currently in its beta phase, and the team is actively gathering feedback from the community to help improve the overall experience. If you'd love to be part of the development process yourself, I'd say it's worth giving it a go and offering your two cents!