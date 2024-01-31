Blade X: Odyssey of Heroes tips and hints

Nope, there's no Wesley Snipes

Blade X: Odyssey of Heroes is an action-packed RPG that thrusts you into the middle of a deadly battle between a squadron of fantasy heroes and powerful otherworldly beasts like werewolves, zombies and bow-wielding skeletons.

You can choose which hero you want to play before you enter each battle and each buff warrior comes with their own unique skills and abilities. The dragoon, for example, is a hard-hitting brute that uses his swords to slice and dice enemies, whereas the nimble elementalist specialises in ranged magic attacks.

As you vanquish foes and clear stages of the game you can use your spoils of war to upgrade your heroes and enhance their skills and equipment. You can also recruit new soldiers to your cause along the way.

There's a lot to do in Blade X: Odyssey of Heroes and it can be a little overwhelming the first time you play it, but these tips will help you to hit the ground running.